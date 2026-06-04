Shipt Kits: Announcing the Game-Day MVP for One-Click Cart Building and Stress-Free Entertaining

The same-day delivery service teams up with award-winning actress, producer, and entrepreneur Eva Longoria to introduce curated product bundles designed to streamline game-day and summer hosting.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shipt, the same-day delivery company, announces the launch of Shipt Kits, a frictionless, one-click cart builder feature designed to redefine how customers prep for major hosting moments. Debuting just in time for this year's global soccer tournament, Shipt Kits transforms occasion-worthy grocery lists into curated, culturally relevant product bundles - so hosts can easily customize, purchase, and avoid forgotten essentials.

Shipt launches Shipt Kits, a frictionless, one-click cart builder feature designed to redefine how customers prep for major hosting moments. Speed Speed Shipt launches Shipt Kits, a frictionless, one-click cart builder feature designed to redefine how customers prep for major hosting moments.

Whether prepping for a high-stakes watch party or a summer cookout, hosts often face the "ping-pong" fatigue of shopping to discover new products and build the perfect basket. Shipt Kits simplifies the experience by bundling all the essentials for a flawless spread into a single, cohesive kit that can be added to a cart with one click and delivered same-day.

"At Shipt, we believe no order is ordinary, especially when it comes to how our members celebrate. By turning moment-defining shopping lists into seamless, one-click curated kits, we're removing the pre-game scramble and unlocking a meaningful growth engine for our same-day delivery business," says Alia Kemet, chief marketing officer at Shipt. "This is the kind of intuitive and relevant innovation our community craves — so they can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying what matters most."

To kick off the launch, Shipt has tapped Eva Longoria, award-winning actress, producer, director, entrepreneur, investor, co-owner of major soccer clubs and passionate host, to show fans how to effortlessly host like a pro with Kits without missing a single whistle or flip of a burger.

"The best seat for the game is my own couch — but only if the food is right. In our family, soccer brings everyone together, and that means getting our game-day spread right is important. That's why I teamed up with Shipt to announce Shipt Kits," says Longoria. "Shipt makes life so much easier — and now with the addition of these curated bundles, hosting is even easier, more elevated, and stress-free. You build your cart with just one click, and the entire spread shows up same-day so you can actually enjoy the game."

Score the Perfect Spread Without the Scramble

With explicit soccer and fandom styling woven throughout the Shipt platform, the Shipt Kits experience acts as the ultimate "12th Man" for soccer fans during the 2026 tournament. Shipt will do the heavy lifting by offering specific kits anchored to summer's biggest moments. Initial curated offerings include:

Fan Food : Quick bites, finger foods, and refreshing drinks to keep the energy high through extra time.

: Quick bites, finger foods, and refreshing drinks to keep the energy high through extra time. Game-Day Grill Out: Everything required for a premium backyard cookout, from meats and buns to condiments and sides.

Everything required for a premium backyard cookout, from meats and buns to condiments and sides. The Sandwich Station : A crowd-pleasing lineup of favorite sandwich ingredients and game-day staples.

: A crowd-pleasing lineup of favorite sandwich ingredients and game-day staples. "Match of the Week" Kit: Each week, a "match of the week" kit inspired by competing teams and fan traditions will feature themed snacks, beverages, and entertaining essentials tailored to highly anticipated matchups.

How It Works

Prepping for watch parties and summer gatherings throughout the tournament is now entirely stress-free. To take advantage of Shipt Kits, Shipt members can simply open the app, browse the curated Shipt Kit collections tailored to the week's watch parties or grilling needs, and select their kit. With a single click, the entire collection is added to their cart, ready for same-day delivery by a trusted shopper with Shipt.

To celebrate the season, Shipt is offering half off its annual membership now through July 5: customers can sign up for an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99) and unlock exclusive savings, member perks, and personalized shopping features*.

To learn more about Shipt Kits and to shop the curated collections for your next watch party, download the Shipt app or visit Shipt.com.

About Shipt

Shipt is a digital one-stop shop that provides access to a comprehensive marketplace of more than 100 retailers and exceptional same-day delivery offerings. Through the powerful combination of Shipt's personalized technology, its committed team, and a community of shoppers, Shipt puts care on the same level as convenience to deliver joy with every order. Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Target Corp. and is available to 80% of the U.S. population. A Shipt annual membership provides access to unlimited, same-day delivery of orders over $35, plus exclusive savings, member-only perks, and features like 'Preferred Shopper,' real-time order updates, and more. For more information, please visit Shipt's Newsroom.

*Offer valid 5/31/26 through 7/5/26 at 11:59 p.m. HT. Annual membership will renew at the standard membership rate at the end of first year. Cancellation available free of charge anytime. Offer will automatically apply at checkout. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotion Terms and Conditions. Deliveries under $35 with a membership will incur a $7 fee. All orders with alcohol (where available) may incur a $7 alcohol fee. Service fees may apply and will vary by retailer and location. See Terms of Service.

Contact:

Kaplow Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Shipt