Shipt and Sterling K. Brown Celebrate the Extraordinary in Everyday Moments with New "No Order Is Ordinary" Brand Platform

Shipt redefines the same-day delivery experience in partnership with Sterling K. Brown, and celebrates the launch with "no ordinary offer" – a $29 annual membership

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A tomato, a carton of eggs, and a bar of soap. These are not ordinary items – they're the center of bigger and more personal stories: the key ingredient of a beloved family recipe, the batter for Dad's weekend French toast, an 'everything' shower for a brand-new mom. These are the stories Shipt aims to deliver through a bold claim in the same-day delivery space: no order is ordinary.

Shipt debuts its new “No Order Is Ordinary” brand platform starring Sterling K. Brown, celebrating the extraordinary in everyday moments. Speed Speed Sterling K. Brown stars in Shipt’s new “No Order Is Ordinary” campaign.

Through a storytelling partnership with award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown, Shipt is honoring the moments that define our daily lives by launching a refreshing new brand platform and an unprecedented annual membership offer. To celebrate this moment, Shipt is introducing its biggest discount yet: now through March 27, Shipt's annual membership is available for just $29* (reg. $99), making it easier than ever to reclaim time and focus on the everyday moments that actually matter the most.

Shipt recognizes that for many members, same-day delivery is essential to sustaining day-to-day rhythms. With more than 40% of Shipt members** ordering three or more times per month, Shipt's reliable same-day delivery fuels everything from weeknight dinners to snacks for the soccer team and everything in between, confirming that while the contents of members' carts might seem ordinary, they are actually the building blocks of the everyday moments that create connections and lasting memories.

That's why Shipt is reinforcing the why behind the order, backed by new Morning Consult insights: The real value of same-day delivery isn't just convenience. It's the exhale that comes after. In fact, 85% of consumers report a positive emotional shift when a delivery arrives, most often feeling calmer***.

Accompanying this new platform is a refreshed brand identity, featuring a new, seamless color palette and branding designed to better connect with consumers as they shop via Shipt.

Sterling K. Brown Tapped as 2026 Chief Storyteller

To champion the stories that each order tells, Shipt and Brown are teaming up again in 2026 to share the meaningful moments behind the same-day deliveries that Shipt powers. As the brand's first 'chief storyteller,' Brown acts as a dynamic narrator for Shipt and helps tell the story of the brand's deepening focus on human connection and experience.

Brown stars in a new national creative campaign debuting today, including amusing social media content, insightful monologues about the care-filled, connected experience Shipt provides, and an ad that showcases a family experiencing the everyday joys that come along with the items delivered via Shipt.

"This partnership with Shipt continues to be a natural extension of myself and my own way of living in the world," said Brown. "I've always believed that our lives are really made up of the everyday moments — whether it's cooking breakfast for your family on a Saturday morning or helping kids with a last-minute school project. I know that for my family and me, Shipt elevates those moments for us, not only delivering same day, but shopping in the same way I would."

Brown's role marks a year-long commitment to exploring the stories behind our deliveries - including his own. Brown also shared his "Extraordinary Essentials" cart, offering members a personal look at the 'ordinary' items that make his house a home, starting with the ingredients to his weekend frittata.

"This platform is rooted in what we know our members value most: the care and connections that define their lives. In an increasingly transactional category, Shipt's differentiator is a more human experience with technology, one built on care and connection, as well as convenience," said Alia Kemet, chief marketing officer for Shipt. "By partnering with Sterling K. Brown to spotlight these 'extraordinary' everyday moments and pairing that with our deepest membership discount yet, we're inviting more people to claim the extraordinary in their own lives with the support of Shipt."

To learn more about Shipt and the everyday moments the brand empowers, visit shipt.com.

About Shipt

Shipt is a digital one-stop shop that provides access to a comprehensive marketplace of more than 100 retailers and exceptional same-day delivery offerings. Through the powerful combination of Shipt's personalized technology, its committed team, and a community of shoppers, Shipt puts care on the same level as convenience to deliver joy with every order. Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Target Corp. and is available to 80% of the U.S. population. A Shipt annual membership provides access to unlimited, same-day delivery of orders over $35, plus exclusive savings, member-only perks, and features like 'Preferred Shopper,' real-time order updates, and more. For more information, please visit Shipt's Newsroom.

*Offer valid 3/23/26 through 3/27/26 at 11:59 p.m. HT. Offer not valid for current members. Annual membership will renew at the standard membership rate at the end of first year. Cancellation available free of charge anytime. Offer will automatically apply at checkout for qualified recipients. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotion Terms and Conditions. Deliveries under $35 with a membership will incur a $7 fee. All orders with alcohol (where available) may incur a $7 alcohol fee. Service fees may apply and will vary by retailer and location. See Terms of Service.

**Based on internal Shipt data

***This survey was conducted by global data intelligence company Morning Consult among a national sample of 2,658 Same-Day Delivery Service Users from March 10-13, 2026.

SOURCE Shipt