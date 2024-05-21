Shipt and Meijer Team Up for Big Savings and a Year's Worth of Groceries this Summer

The family-owned retailer and retail technology company celebrate the popular grilling season with sweepstakes launch and savings for summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt , the retail technology company that connects customers to delightful delivery, and family-owned Midwest retailer Meijer, are teaming up to celebrate the start of summer with valuable savings opportunities, the launch of an exciting grilling-focused sweepstakes, and tips for making the most of the summer season.

Between May 20 and June 20, customers who order from the Meijer storefront on the Shipt app or Shipt.com will be automatically entered to win the Ultimate Summer Grilling Sweepstakes *, complete with a curated collection of outdoor and grilling essentials, including a hammock and outdoor griddle, plus a year's worth of groceries ($5200 in Shipt credit equal to $100 order weekly over one year (52 weeks)). For more information, Shipt members and those who sign up for Shipt's 14-day free trial** can visit Shipt.com/pricing .

In addition to the sweepstakes, Shipt offers customers savings all summer through its multi-week Summer of Savings event. Kicking off on Memorial Day weekend, Shipt customers can take advantage of the following savings to make hosting, gathering and enjoying the season a little easier on budgets:

Memorial Day Weekend Grilling Deals: From May 23 - 27 , Shipt customers shopping for grilling essentials, such as meat, buns, condiments, chips and more, can save $10 on orders of $35 or more***.

From , Shipt customers shopping for grilling essentials, such as meat, buns, condiments, chips and more, can save on orders of or more***. Shipt Summer of Savings: Running all summer ( May 23 - July 6 ), Shipt's Summer of Savings event offers promotions on items like outdoor grilling products, BBQ meat and buns, patio and gardening products, outdoor games, and more. More details can be found at Shipt.com or in the app.

Since 2016, Meijer and Shipt have worked together to bring the ease and convenience of same-day delivery to tens of thousands of customers throughout the Midwest.

Shipt data reveals the top products ordered ahead of Memorial Day weekend include quintessential summer items, including swimwear and towels, sunscreen, grilling tools, BBQ-related food items, and more. Shipt starts to see a spike in orders the Friday before the long weekend, so a hot tip for customers is to place orders early from retailers like Meijer to ensure they get what they need before the holiday weekend.

"Shipt is here to support customers with savings and fun this summer, so we are excited to provide customers in the Midwest with deals, a fun sweepstakes, and the convenience of same-day delivery we know they love from Shipt and Meijer," said Katie Stratton, Shipt's chief growth officer.

For more information on Shipt and Meijer, please visit shipt.com and meijer.com.

About Shipt

Through easy-to-use technology and a network of workers who love to go above and beyond, Shipt connects personal shopping and delivery to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt's app and website offer consumers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt also helps power deliveries for retailers on orders placed on their own websites by leveraging Shipt Driven, a delivery-only last-mile offering. Shoppers and drivers on the Shipt platform are known for reliability and going above and beyond, including communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt's Newsroom .

About Meijer

Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TO PARTICIPATE, MUST BE LEGAL RESIDENT OF THE U.S. RESIDING IN MI, OH, KY, IN, IL OR WI. VOID ELSEWHERE AND WHERE PROHIBITED. Sponsored by Shipt, Inc. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 a.m. CT on 5/20/2024 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CT on 6/20/2024. Must be 18 years of age or older. As a new or existing Shipt member, you may enter automatically by placing an order from Meijer through your Shipt account during the entry period. Anyone (whether or not Shipt members) may enter for free by sending their name, address, phone number, and email address via US mail to Shipt x Meijer Sweepstakes, c/o Kaleidoscope Promotions, 7 Switchbud Place, Ste 192-214, The Woodlands, TX 77380. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ARV of all prizes: $5,700.96. For Official Rules, see https://shipt.com/ultimatesummersweepstakes . Meijer has not offered or sponsored this Sweepstakes in any way. Meijer employees are not eligible to enter or win sweepstakes.

**Offer valid for new customers only, returning customers are ineligible. 14 day trial will renew at the standard membership rate at the end of the trial. Cancellation available free of charge anytime during trial. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotion Terms and Conditions. Deliveries under $35 with a membership will incur a $7 fee. All orders with alcohol (where available) may incur a $7 alcohol fee. Service fees may apply and will vary by retailer and location. See Terms of Service. See Terms of Service.

***Purchase of qualifying products at select retailers of $35 or more must be placed by 05/27/2024 at 11:59 p.m. HT to qualify for $10 off, which will automatically apply to qualifying order at checkout. Limit 1 credit per member. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotional Terms and Conditions.

SOURCE Shipt