Shipt Awards Another $50-500 Recognition Bonus to its Shopper Community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, same-day delivery leader Shipt announced a $3.6 million investment in shopper bonuses to recognize its busiest holiday-season shoppers, the majority of whom completed upwards of 100 orders during the busiest holiday season in Shipt history.

Shipt Shoppers choose their own hours, as well as when, where and how much they shop. To extend gratitude to those in the Shipt Shopper community who delivered the vast majority of orders this holiday season, Shipt is awarding another one-time recognition bonus. Shoppers who delivered 50+, 100+, 300+, 500+ and 1,000+ orders during November and December will receive one-time bonus payouts of $50, $100, $150, $250 and $500 respectively, to be paid out this Friday.

"Despite challenges, Shipt Shoppers rose to the occasion and proved to be a vital and reliable holiday resource in their communities," said Shipt CEO Kelly Caruso. "During the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, we saw order volume increase 200% when compared to last year. That means time and time again, Shipt Shoppers went above-and-beyond and these thank-you bonuses recognize their loyalty, hard work and dedication to service."

Throughout the pandemic, Shipt has invested millions of dollars in coronavirus support offered to the Shipt Shopper community. In this new year, Shipt continues to provide every shopper with face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer; offer contactless delivery options; and extend financial assistance to shoppers. Shipt continues to closely monitor the situation and will prioritize the health and safety of shoppers and customers.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real-time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco.

To learn more about Shipt, visit www.shipt.com. For visuals and media assets, download our press kit here. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, please visit shipt.com/-be-a-shopper.

