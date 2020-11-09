Shipt Gives Thanks to Shopper Community with Nationwide Bonuses This Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt, the same-day delivery marketplace, announced today a nationwide holiday bonus to celebrate and recognize the work of its community of 200,000+ Shipt Shoppers.

Given the complexities and challenges of this year, Shipt is doubling its investment in shopper holiday bonuses to reward the shopper community while ensuring customers and retail partners have a successful Thanksgiving week. From November 25-30, a time when many households are expected to shop online for the holidays, all shoppers nationwide will be eligible for the cash bonus.

"Shipt Shoppers are working incredibly hard, and we want to make sure they know we appreciate them and all that they do," said Shipt CEO Kelly Caruso. "This holiday shopping season will be a very busy one – and we're proud to reward the shoppers who are going above and beyond to serve their communities."

Shipt Shoppers have the flexibility to choose when, where and how much they shop. As a thank you to shoppers working over the holiday week, Shipt will be offering bonuses ranging from $50 to $300, with exact amounts varying by market but always scaling based on the number of shops completed in the time frame.

"What's unique about this bonus is that it enables Shipt Shoppers to earn a bonus no matter where they are spending the Thanksgiving week," added Caruso. "This is just one additional way shoppers can embrace, and benefit from, the flexibility offered in shopping for Shipt," added Caruso.

Shipt Shoppers will be able to view the specific bonus available in their metro area and track their progress within the shopper app.

