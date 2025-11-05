ShipTime and Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) Expand Long-Standing Partnership to Deliver Game-Changing Benefits for Canadian Small Businesses

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - ShipTime Canada Inc. (OTC: PAYD), a leading logistics technology platform, is proud to announce the expansion of its long-standing partnership with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). Established in 2011, this renewed agreement underscores a shared commitment to supporting Canada's entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and advocacy they need to thrive.

Who is CFIB & The Importance

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest advocacy group for small and medium-sized businesses, representing over 100,000 members nationwide across every sector and region. For more than 50 years, CFIB has been Canada's strongest voice for entrepreneurs, fighting to reduce taxes, cut red tape, and improve the business environment.

CFIB's work has been especially critical during times of uncertainty and disruption. From supporting small businesses through COVID-19, to standing up for them during postal strikes, border slowdowns, and trade challenges, CFIB has consistently been on the frontlines ensuring that Canadian entrepreneurs are not left behind. This advocacy, combined with member resources and exclusive savings, makes CFIB one of the most important organizations for independent businesses across the country.

CFIB & ShipTime: Strengthening Support for Canadian Small Businesses

Through the renewed CFIB - ShipTime partnership, small and medium-sized businesses across Canada will gain access to enhanced tools, savings, and resources designed to help them stay competitive in a challenging economy. Together, CFIB's trusted advocacy and ShipTime's logistics technology empower members to operate more efficiently, manage costs, and focus on growth.

CFIB members can now benefit from exclusive advantages such as greater courier discounts, access to a broader network of delivery partners, and added financial flexibility through pre-approved shipping credit options. Members also have access to digital tools to help them grow their online presence, earn more Aeroplan® Points on shipments, and receive personalized support from dedicated account managers to ensure they are getting the best possible value.

In a time when small businesses face rising operational costs, supply chain disruptions, and cross-border uncertainties, this partnership ensures members have both the advocacy to make their voices heard and the practical solutions to keep their businesses moving forward. Together, CFIB and ShipTime are delivering meaningful value – helping independent business owners save more, ship smarter, and continue driving Canada's economy.

Quote from Austin Lewis, CEO of ShipTime

"Small businesses face unique challenges – from navigating postal strikes and cross-border tariffs to managing supply chain disruptions. ShipTime was built to help Canadian entrepreneurs succeed in this environment, and our partnership with CFIB is an extension of that mission. By combining CFIB's trusted advocacy with ShipTime's technology and savings, we're giving business owners the support they need to grow and thrive, no matter what challenges come their way." – Austin Lewis, CEO, ShipTime

Quote from Dan Kelly, President & CEO, CFIB

"With recent postal service and supply chain disruptions, we've seen how important it is for small businesses to have access to reliable and affordable shipping. This is why we're excited to renew our partnership with ShipTime to help CFIB members save thousands of dollars each year." – Dan Kelly, President & CEO, CFIB

About ShipTime

ShipTime is a complete logistics technology platform that empowers businesses to save money and simplify their shipping. With discounted rates from top national and international couriers, advanced eCommerce integrations, branded tracking pages, and bilingual Heroic Support™, ShipTime makes shipping easier, faster, and more affordable for thousands of businesses across North America.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 100,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings.

