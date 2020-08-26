Shira Lazar Shares New Trends for Back-to-School With Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the products and systems to help students and parents during these challenging times is very important as the world struggles with how to safely educate children during a pandemic. With a new school year just around the corner, it is important to have an expert sort through the many options. Shira Lazar is an internationally recognized social media expert and TV personality. Shira has some timely suggestions for parents and students.

TRENDING FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL

Shira Lazar gives her best tips on how to stay up to date on the trends for this unusual school year.

This year going back to school is all about staying safe and clean. Going back to school will look different for many of us this year. With so much out of our control right now, one thing that is in our control is how we keep our families' clothes clean. A trending product that parents can trust is all® Oxi, which fights 100% of stain types including oily and waxy, enzymatic, like grass and particulate, like that from mud and dirt. For those with sensitive skin, parents can turn to all® Free & Clear, which is 100% free of perfumes and dyes and is the #1 recommended detergent brand by dermatologists and allergists. For more information, visit www.all-laundry.com.

TRENDING TECH

A good computer is key, but a great printer is trending. Epson's EcoTank ET-4760 all-in-one printer is a reliable tool for any hybrid learning, with enough ink to print out thousands of pages during the school year. Whether students are learning in the classroom or virtually at home, feel confident printing assignments all year with the Epson EcoTank printer. It also features cartridge-free technology, so even if multiple students are learning at home this year, homework can be printed, completed, and turned in on time. With Epson's EcoTank printer, the whole family can have a reliable printing solution for the new back to school season. Save up to 90 percent with easy-to-fill refillable ink bottles instead of traditional ink cartridges. Easy-to-use features include auto two-sided and voice activated printing, a 2.4-inch color touchscreen display, and wired and wireless connectivity to easily fit into any home classroom set up. For more information, visit Epson.com/ecotank

TRENDY SUPPLIES FOR KIDS

Everyone has their favorite Disney character, and a trend this year for younger kids are backpacks and lunchboxes with their favorite Disney characters. shopDisney.com has cool backpacks with the characters from Marvel's Black Panther to Disney's Frozen to the Mandalorian. There are also, awesome lunchboxes from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4 and the Disney Animator's Collection, Mickey Mouse Varsity Jackets, and more. Visit, shopDisney.com, for everything kids need to get back to learning.

