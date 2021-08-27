Shire City Herbals® Adds Elderberry Tonic to Lineup of Apple Cider Vinegar-Powered Drinks

PITTSFIELD, Mass., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shire City Herbals, maker of award-winning Fire Cider, is pleased to add Elderberry Tonic to its lineup of ACV-powered functional beverages. The new Elderberry Tonic features elderberry, apple cider vinegar, tulsi, ginger, cinnamon, and clove, and was born from years of meticulous R&D, sourcing, and formulation.

"We are excited to introduce Fire Cider's long-awaited cousin - Elderberry Tonic. Last year's rebrand of Shire City Herbals created a canvas for us to roll out new products beyond Fire Cider, and also to broaden our support for smaller makers from our area of Massachusetts - The Berkshires," explains Kim Allardyce, CEO of Shire City Herbals.

Elderberry Tonic was designed to be taken daily as a teaspoon or shot as part of a proactive wellness ritual. Just like Fire Cider, it can also be a special condiment in salads, cocktails, mocktails, and marinades.

Shire City Herbals' Elderberry Tonic is available on ShireCityHerbals.com starting at $19.99 and will be introduced to retailers at Expo East on Sept. 23, 2021, in what is slated to be the first live natural products event since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

About Shire City Herbals

Since 2010, Shire City Herbals has handcrafted Fire Cider—our spicy Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic—with raw, whole, and certified organic superfoods. We're proud to serve a broad range of intergenerational wellness enthusiasts, many of whom take a teaspoon or 1 oz shot as a daily ritual, and others who love it as a special condiment in salads, cocktails, and marinades. Immune support, better digestion, gut health, and inflammation reduction are among our customers' top-cited reasons for taking Fire Cider. As a small family-owned business, we are committed to making the most potent health tonics to support your daily wellness routine. Our certified organic farm partners agree that sun, unadulterated soil, and clean water create culinary marvels. We use their highest quality whole, raw, lovingly grown ingredients. We use fully recyclable shipping materials, and our packing materials are made from 100% recycled fibers. Our bottles are reusable and recyclable, and the cups we use for in-store promotions are compostable.

For more information visit ShireCityHerbals.com or email [email protected]

