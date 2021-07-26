Shire City Herbals® Launches Flagship Direct to Consumer Destination for Fire Cider and Product Expansion

PITTSFIELD, Mass., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shire City Herbals, makers of award-winning handcrafted Fire Cider, announce the relaunch of their e-commerce website under its new domain ShireCityHerbals.com. The new domain serves as a symbolic step in the company's growth as they step into a broader array of herbal tonics beyond their signature Fire Cider.

"As we continue to expand nationally and internationally, we're excited to be stepping into a fuller manifestation of Shire City Herbals with a broader range of ACV-powered beverages," says Kim Allardyce, Shire City Herbals CEO. "Fire Cider will always be our original hero product, and the shift to Shire City Herbals gives us the flexibility to showcase it among other wellness product categories that we know our customers will love adding to their rituals."

Elderberry Tonic, the company's first product launch outside of the Fire Cider category, will be available on ShireCityHerbals.com starting Aug. 23, 2021. Elderberry Tonic will retail for $19.99.

About Shire City Herbals

Since 2010, Shire City Herbals has handcrafted Fire Cider—our spicy Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic—with raw, whole, and certified organic superfoods. We're proud to serve a broad range of intergenerational wellness enthusiasts, many of whom take a teaspoon or 1 oz shot as a daily ritual, and others who love it as a special condiment in salads, cocktails, and marinades. Immune support, better digestion, gut health, and inflammation reduction are among our customers' top-cited reasons for taking Fire Cider. As a small family-owned business, we are committed to making the most potent health tonics to support your daily wellness routine. Our certified organic farm partners agree that sun, unadulterated soil, and clean water create culinary marvels. We use their highest quality whole, raw, lovingly grown ingredients. We use fully recyclable shipping materials, and our packing materials are made from 100% recycled fibers. Our bottles are reusable and recyclable, and the cups we use for in-store promotions are compostable.

For more information, visit ShireCityHerbals.com or email [email protected]

SOURCE Shire City Herbals