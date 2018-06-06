Shire launches screen responsibly, an eyelove® initiative dedicated to prioritizing eye health in a screen-saturated world

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For U.S. Audiences Only -- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) announced the launch of screen responsibly, its new educational initiative about the intersection between our screen use and eye health. This initiative is underscored by new national Shire-sponsored survey data and as part of it, a partnership with Thrive Global, a behavior-change media and technology company, to increase our dialogue about how to love our screens and our eyes. Screen responsibly is an extension of Shire's eyelove campaign, which launched in 2016 to elevate the importance of eye health and raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of Chronic Dry Eye, commonly referred to as Dry Eye.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8283051-shire-plc-eyelove-screen-responsibly/

"Our relationship with technology is one of the most important conversations of our time," said Arianna Huffington, founder & CEO of Thrive Global and one of the voices for screen responsibly. "And that includes giving attention to how screens are affecting our first line of defense: our eyes. That's why Thrive has joined forces with eyelove, to help people learn how to screen responsibly, while still enjoying all the benefits of technology."

New results from the screen responsibly survey of 1,001 adults with self-reported Dry Eye or Dry Eye symptoms and 1,000 ophthalmologists and optometrists revealed unique insights into the relationship between people with Dry Eye symptoms and screens, including:

Adults were more comfortable discussing how much they weigh (41%), the amount of junk food they eat (44%), the time they spend online shopping (51%) or how much they drink on the weekends (55%) than share their screen usage.

Adults agreed they cannot pursue their life passions without screens (70%).

Nearly two-thirds of surveyed eye care professionals reported a rise in eye-related issues that they attribute to screen usage.

While adults said that caring for their eyes and vision is extremely important, less than half reported using screens responsibly most of the time. With intense screening being a trigger for Dry Eye symptoms1, Shire is hoping to help consumers adopt more responsible screen habits. To screen responsibly involves screen.blink.listen: keep watching your screens, but also watch out for your eyes; remember to follow tips like blink breaks as part of a healthy screen routine; and hear what your eyes are telling you and chat with your eye doctor about bothersome symptoms.

"Dry Eye patients often say that their Dry Eye symptoms are worse after prolonged screen use, and they struggle with recognizing how much time they really spend on screens," said Kelly Nichols, O.D., MPH, Ph.D., FAAO, Dean of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry. "Ninety percent of adults in the survey reported their screen use as 'unavoidable' even though there's an impact on their eyes, demonstrating the importance of sharing tips and resources that help patients prioritize both their screens and their eye health."

New resources and custom content are available on screenresponsibly.com that show how people can live a screen-healthy lifestyle. A screen personality quiz is also available on the site that will guide users to content tailored to their unique screening style, along with information on Dry Eye and tips on how to best chat with your eye doctor.

"I wasn't surprised to see that three out of four surveyed eye doctors said they are currently diagnosing more patients with Dry Eye compared to five years ago, and that 88 percent believe the increase of Dry Eye symptoms can be attributed to smartphone use," said Edward Holland, MD, University of Cincinnati and Director, Cornea Service, Cincinnati Eye Institute. "I have seen the effect of increasing screen-dependency on my patients' eye health and it is time, more than ever, for them to become more aware of their screen habits, and when it may be time for a break."

About the screen responsibly Survey

The survey was conducted online within the United States by Edelman Intelligence on behalf of Shire between November 14, 2017 and December 3, 2017. The consumer arm of the survey included a total of 1,001 U.S. adults ages 18+ with self-reported Dry Eye symptoms or diagnosed Dry Eye, and the professional arm of the survey included 1,000 eye care professionals in the U.S. who are optometrists (n=500) or ophthalmologists (n = 500) (ECPs). For complete research method, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Lauren Gallagher, Vice President, Edelman at lauren.gallagher@edelman.com.

About Dry Eye

In the United States, nearly 30 million adults report symptoms consistent with Dry Eye.2,3,4,5 Reported signs and symptoms include a burning, itchy, stinging or gritty feeling in the eyes, episodes of blurred vision, eye redness and watery eyes.1,6

If you experience episodes of blurry vision, burning, stinging, dry feeling eyes or a gritty feeling as if there could be something in your eye, you could be one of millions of Americans dealing with Dry Eye.1,6 Dry Eye symptoms can interrupt everyday activities like using a computer, driving at night, reading, and spending time outside in bright light and cold or windy conditions.1,2 Potential factors that can increase your chance for, or worsen, Dry Eye include aging, prolonged screen time, contact lens wear, LASIK or cataract removal surgery and taking certain medications like antihistamines.1,2 It is important to talk to your doctor if you are experiencing Dry Eye symptoms.

About Shire

Shire is the global biotechnology leader serving patients with rare diseases and specialized conditions. We seek to push boundaries through discovering and delivering new possibilities for patient communities who often have few or no other champions. Relentlessly on the edge of what's next, we are serial innovators with a diverse pipeline offering fresh thinking and new hope. Serving patients and partnering with healthcare communities in over 100 countries, we strive to be part of the entire patient journey to enable earlier diagnosis, raise standards of care, accelerate access to treatment, and support patients. Our Rare Disease and Neuroscience divisions support our diverse portfolio of therapeutic areas, including Immunology, Hematology, Genetic Diseases, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmics, Oncology, and neuropsychiatry disorders.

