Shireeta S. Benjamin, RN, BSN is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ELKINS PARK, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shireeta S. Benjamin, RN, BSN, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional of Nursing for her outstanding work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her contributions at We C.A.R.E. Home Health Agency.

Shireeta S. Benjamin, RN, BSN

Ms. Benjamin grew up with a little brother who had a rare skin condition and autism, and she spent lots of time caring for him. Her experiences inspired her to pursue a career in Healthcare, where she is able to help patients with home care and healthcare services. With over 12 years of professional experience, Ms. Benjamin is the Founder of We C.A.R.E. Home Health Agency. In 2019, she founded the nonprofit Touch of Love Foundation, and as Co-founder, she holds Health Education Programs. Ms. Benjamin dreams of opening an Urgent Care facility in Philadelphia, PA, in order to help individuals on government assistance.



To receive her college education, Ms. Benjamin received her Nursing degree in 2009 from Abington Dixon School of Nursing. She then earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Millersville University in 2015. Today, Ms. Benjamin is pursuing her Master's degree to become a Family Nurse PR actioner, and intends to graduate from Chamberlain University.



She worked as a Registered Nurse for eight years, where she worked in multiple areas of specialty, including Medical, Surgical, Psychiatrists, Pediatrics, Postpartum, NICU, Home Health, and Emergency. Ms. Benjamin was passionate about Emergency Nursing, and gained valuable hands-on experience at Temple University Hospital. After working at Temple for five years, she then worked as a travel nurse in the emergency room at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Lancaster Regional/General, Well Span, University of Maryland: Shock Trauma, Wilkes-Barre General, and Brandywine Hospital. She enjoyed working as a Travel Nurse, and pursued that job until 2017, when she opened her own home health agency.



Today, Ms. Benjamin specializes in working with CLA Homes, Transitional Homes, and other aspects of the Home Health Care industry. At We C.A.R.E. Home Health Agency, the company provides professional services to clients in their own homes to help with their daily self-care activities. The professionals at We C.A.R.E. provide comprehensive assessments of each client, and then work with them one-on-one to provide them the best care available. Services offered include transportation, companionship, personal care assistance, medical assistance, and quality of life care. Providers offer physical and occupational therapy, home health aides, 24/7 care, phlebotomy services, Certified Nursing Assistants, and many more services. Ms. Benjamin describes her work saying, "My focus is to care for children and adults based off their current health state and focus on bettering the health of those around me."



Ms. Benjamin has been honored for her exceptional work with the Nurse Excellence Award from Abington Hospital in 2014, the Abington Patient Safety Award in 2017, and the Leadership of the Year Award 2017-2018 from the National Association of Professional Women.



To remain up to date in the Medical community, Ms. Benjamin is a member of the American Nurses Association, Black Nurses Association, Black Nurses Rock, Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority, and the National Association of Professional Women. In her free time, she mentors aspiring nursing students and healthcare business owners.

For more information, visit www.wecarehh.com and https://www.shireetabenjamin.com/.



Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

