Shirley Engelmeier's New Book "Deliberate Disruption" Exposes Anti-DEI Disinformation and Reaffirms the Power of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shirley Engelmeier, founder of InclusionINC and a pioneering thought leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), releases her highly anticipated book, Deliberate Disruption: Unraveling the Anti-DEI Ideology & Getting Back to Why DEI Works. This compelling work uncovers the orchestrated efforts to undermine DEI initiatives and provides robust evidence on why DEI remains critical for business success.

Unraveling the Anti-DEI Ideology

With over 25 years of experience, Engelmeier delves deep into the recent backlash against DEI. She reveals that this pushback is not a spontaneous grassroots movement but a deliberate disinformation campaign spearheaded by well-funded think tanks.

Her book meticulously dissects the tactics used to propagate anti-DEI sentiments, which have migrated from fringe media to mainstream channels and even influenced state legislation, significantly impacting DEI efforts nationwide.

The Power and Profitability of DEI

Deliberate Disruption goes beyond debunking myths; it reaffirms the essential role of inclusion, diversity and equity in driving business success. Engelmeier provides validated global research demonstrating that inclusive cultures enhance engagement, retention, productivity, and innovation. She also highlights extensive and credible research showing the overall high profitability of having diverse employees in leadership positions.

Engelmeier emphasizes that DEI is not just a moral or ethical imperative but a strategic business advantage. "Creating a culture of inclusion meets the needs of changing clients and customers, ultimately driving sales and services," she explains.

About the Author

Shirley Engelmeier's work has positioned inclusion as a critical driver of business success long before it became a global focus. Engelmeier's passion for teaching businesses to leverage inclusion to drive employee engagement, productivity, innovation, and retention is evident in her extensive body of work. Her previous books, including Inclusion: The New Competitive Business Advantage, Becoming an Inclusive Leader: How to Navigate the 21st Century Global Workforce, and Inclusion: STILL the Competitive Business Advantage, have been influential resources for c-suite leaders and executives.

Praise for "Deliberate Disruption"

Business leaders, DEI professionals, and everyone committed to fostering inclusive workplaces say Engelmeier's latest book is a timely and essential read. With a blend of rigorous research and practical insights, Deliberate Disruption serves as both a call to action and a comprehensive guide for navigating the challenges posed by anti-DEI ideologies.

Availability

Deliberate Disruption: Unraveling the Anti-DEI Ideology & Getting Back to Why DEI Works is available August 2nd on Amazon.

For more information, interviews, or review copies, please contact Shirley Engelmeier at [email protected] or 612-339-2202.

About InclusionINC

InclusionINC, established in 2001, has been at the forefront of connecting inclusion, diversity, and equity to business success through a pragmatic, business-centric approach. Leveraging globally researched inclusion behaviors, a proven platform, and effective methodologies and a holistic strategic approach. www.inclusion-inc.com

