Shirofune Adds Microsoft Advertising to Roster of Supported Ad Networks for its Leading Automated Solution

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently arriving in North America, Shirofune , the #1 digital automated advertising management tool in Japan, today announced that it has added Microsoft Advertising to its roster of major platforms, which also include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok, along with others. With Shirofune, advertisers and agencies can now manage Microsoft Advertising spend within one centralized platform, easily manage bidding and budgeting, and reap consolidated performance data.

"We are pleased to announce the integration of Microsoft Advertising into Shirofune, one of the largest independent ad management platforms in Japan. This integration will enable our mutual clients to access and utilize Microsoft Advertising more easily, providing significant opportunities for them to succeed in the digital advertising space. We are honored to partner with Shirofune to offer Microsoft Advertising to their clients and look forward to seeing the great results they will achieve," said Arizono Yuichi, Regional Vice President Japan, Microsoft Advertising

Amid an increasingly decentralized advertising market, Shirofune saves clients significant time and money as they assess the most effective opportunities for reaching audiences. In the U.S., where ad agencies commonly face high labor costs, turnover and new hire training time, all of these challenges can be solved by Shirofune, which optimizes multi-platform ad campaigns in half the time, and with half the personnel.

Using human intelligence rather than AI, with algorithms hard coded and audited daily by a team of experts, Shirofune has developed an automated tool to simplify the management of digital advertising. Choosing performance indicators such as the number of clicks, number of conversions or revenue, users can let Shirofune manage a monthly budget across all desired platforms. Its system provides suggestions to adjust campaigns and improve performance along with regular analytic reports including auto-linking Google Analytics data.

Shirofune, which has captured a 91% market share in Japan, is used by numerous advertisers and agencies, including major players like Rakuten and Dentsu, which saves more than 50% of work hours with Shirofune. Launching in the U.S. and Canada in February 2023, Shirofune seeks to offer North American marketers and agencies the same time, cost and performance benefits.

"We are excited to add Microsoft Advertising to the digital platforms managed by Shirofune. As a powerful search advertising tool with ads that can appear on Bing, AOL, Yahoo and other syndicated search partner sites, the Microsoft Advertising Network sees close to 7.6 billion monthly desktop searches and has claimed a 38.1% share of the U.S. desktop search market," said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, founder and CEO of Shirofune.

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us .

