Shirofune, Japan's #1 Digital Ad Management Platform, to Sponsor Shoptalk

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shirofune , recently launching in the U.S. after becoming the #1 digital automated advertising management tool in Japan, will serve as a sponsor of the retail industry conference Shoptalk . The Shirofune team, including Founder and CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi, will be attending the show taking place at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on March 26 through 29.

With retailers seeking ways to stay competitive, Shirofune uses human-powered intelligence rather than AI to offer retail marketers and agencies an automated platform that simplifies digital advertising management, delivering significant time, cost and performance benefits. Rather than individually accessing ad platforms such as Meta, Twitter, Google, Microsoft and TikTok, Shirofune maximizes performance across all platforms with intelligent auto-budgeting and auto-bidding, as well as smart optimization tools, to eliminate underperforming keywords, audiences or networks.

"With its size and its focus on new technologies, trends and business models, the Shoptalk conference in Las Vegas is an ideal place to reach retail advertising decision-makers," said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder/CEO of Shirofune. "Our easy-to-use platform not only saves time, money and frustration, but it improves overall performance, a message we know will resonate in the North American market. We'll be on the ground at Shoptalk and encourage everyone to connect with us there!"

Shirofune, which has captured a 91% market share in Japan, is used by numerous advertisers and agencies, including major players like Rakuten and Dentsu, saving them more than 50% of work hours. Launching in the U.S. and Canada in February 2023, Shirofune seeks to offer North American marketers and agencies the same benefits.

Recent developments since launching in North America include a successful presentation at eTail West and a partnership with Microsoft Advertising.

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us .

