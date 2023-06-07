Shirofune, Japan's Leading Digital Ad Management Platform Integrates Google Analytics 4 to its Roster of Features

News provided by

Shirofune

07 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

With this addition, the human intelligence-powered advertising automation platform offers cross-channel optimization

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shirofune, the #1 digital automated advertising management tool in Japan used by leading brands such as Dentsu and Rakuten, is pleased to announce its compatibility with Google Analytics 4 (GA4), in addition to its existing support for Universal Analytics (UA)/legacy Google Analytics.

Starting July 1, 2023 Shirofune will continue to integrate with both UA and GA4, allowing the seamless generation of consolidated reports combining data from both measurement sources.

Continue Reading
Google Analytics
Google Analytics

With the integration of GA4, Shirofune enables cross-channel optimization of advertising campaigns and the creation of consolidated reports. After July 1, 2023, Shirofune will automatically acquire GA4's conversion measurement data, including historical data, and integrate it with delivery data from various advertising channels. This integration enables automated bid optimization and report generation across multiple channels.

By connecting both UA and GA4, users can easily create seamless reports that incorporate past performance data from UA. This will be particularly useful for analyzing differences in evaluation between media/campaigns due to variations in measurement methods between UA and GA4, as well as for reporting and analysis that span measurement periods in UA and GA4.

Traditionally, it was necessary to create separate reports for UA and GA4 and compare them manually. Now, Shirofune eliminates the need for this manual process by seamlessly connecting both data sources and generating integrated reports. This makes it easier to compare measurement data from the same period in UA and GA4, as well as to compare past performance data from UA with current performance data from GA4.

Key Features of Shirofune's GA4 Integration:

  • Easy integration of delivery data from various advertising channels through simple property ID input.
  • Automatic attribution of advertising effectiveness measurement parameters for keywords and individual ads by Shirofune.
  • Support for user-defined UTM parameters.
  • Automatic analysis and linking of various configuration patterns, including tracking template settings, custom parameter usage, settings for the final destination URL, and mixed patterns thereof, without the need for manual linking.
  • Integration with Shirofune's unique reports, such as the causal factor analysis report.

About Shirofune
Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofuni also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.

For more information, visit https://shirofune.us/.

Media Contact
Chelsea Kershaw
Firecracker PR
(909) 573-7237
[email protected]

SOURCE Shirofune

Also from this source

Shirofune, Leading Digital Ad Management Platform, to Sponsor Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit

Shirofune Adtech Platform Unveils Expansive Partner Program in U.S.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.