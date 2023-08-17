Shirofune Wins Best PPC Optimization Platform in 2023 Martech Breakthrough Awards

Human Intelligence-powered advertising automation platform recognized for its ability to optimize ad spend, maximizing profitability and ROAS

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shirofune , the leading digital advertising automation management platform backed by their human intelligence approach, today announced it has been selected as the winner of the "Best PPC Optimization Platform Award" in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards.

Shirofune is a centralized platform that automates advertising spending and optimization across multiple media platforms with a unique human intelligence-first approach. Behind 20,000 hours (and counting), Shirofune's algorithms are hard coded and audited daily by experts to perform like a professional marketer, providing users with optimal performance and peace of mind.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by MarTech Breakthrough as the Best PPC Optimization Platform of 2023," said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, CEO and Founder of Shirofune. "The advertising landscape is constantly changing, so it's critical that our platform is regularly fine-tuned to perform to the standards of today and tomorrow. Receiving this award is truly an honor and a testament to the hard work our team is doing to help our customers achieve the best results possible."

Amid a hyper-challenging landscape for advertisers and agencies, Shirofune brings "human intelligence" to an automated platform that simplifies digital advertising management, resulting in significant time, cost and performance benefits. Rather than individually accessing ad platforms such as Meta, Twitter, Google, Microsoft and TikTok, Shirofune maximizes performance across all platforms with auto-budgeting, auto-bidding and smart optimization tools to give users a competitive edge.

Shirofune launched in North America this February after becoming the #1 digital automated advertising management tool in Japan, where it has captured a 91% market share and is used by leading advertisers and agencies including Rakuten and Dentsu, saving them more than 50% of work hours.

Learn more about Shirofune or schedule a demo at https://shirofune.us

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us .

Media Contact

Chelsea Kershaw

Firecracker PR

(909) 573-7237

364010@email4pr.com

