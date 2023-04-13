ShirtMax Opens Shirt Giveaway to U.S. Charities and Nonprofits

ATLANTA, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShirtMax, the leading provider of wholesale bulk apparel online, is giving away free shirts to a select group of charities and nonprofit organizations. The company launched its online t-shirt giveaway program this year and will hand-pick a select group of charitable organizations to support through Dec. 31, 2023.

This program allows nonprofits to use the clothing in any way they see fit, whether they use the shirts for community events, donate to those in need, sell them to raise funds, or gift printed shirts to donors.

"Giving to the organizations that are out there, on the front lines, making a difference in people's lives means a lot to us," said Jordan Adair, co-founder of ShirtMax. "We're honored to play a role in their success by giving them printable shirts that they can use in many practical ways."

The ShirtMax 2023 t-shirt giveaway is open to all nonprofits and charitable organizations in the U.S., including church groups, homeless shelters, and youth programs. To enter the program, visit the ShirtMax website's charity page: https://www.shirtmax.com/charities .

"Everyone deserves to wear comfortable clothing," said Adair. "And with this program, we're able to bring the comfort and quality we offer to communities across the country."

In past years, ShirtMax donated to worthy causes from around the country, including Amy's Holiday Party in Atlanta, a nonprofit that gives holiday gifts and experiences to children; Generation Hope, a DC-based nonprofit that helps student parents access higher education; and Pressley Ridge, a 200-year-old charitable group based in Pittsburgh that provides services to youths facing crises.

The winners will receive a bulk order of shirts that the winner can use for any purpose, whether it's for promotion, donations, or fundraising. Learn more about the program here.

About ShirtMax

ShirtMax is the premier source for wholesale blank apparel online. With affordable prices, an easy ordering process, and exceptional customer service, everyone from small screen printing businesses to nonprofits can access the company's vast selection of printable garments from well-known clothing brands like Gildan , Bella + Canvas , Hanes , and Next Level Apparel . ShirtMax has completely redefined the wholesale clothing space by directly providing high-quality printable t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, and other apparel to bulk buyers. www.shirtmax.com/

SOURCE ShirtMax