ShirtSpace Adds New & Reputable Wholesale Apparel Brands to E-commerce Website

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShirtSpace.com is proud to announce the addition of the highly sought-after and reputable wholesale apparel brands Port & Company®, District®, Sport-Tek®, Red House®, Port Authority® and CornerStone®.

The addition of 1,457 blank, bulk and wholesale styles allows ShirtSpace to provide an even more diverse apparel inventory. These styles include garments such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, outerwear, accessories, workwear, medical scrubs and safety apparel. These labels are popular because the blank, wholesale styles are perfect for garment decoration such as screen printing, heat transfer vinyl, embroidery and more.

ShirtSpace.com's Vice President of Business Development, Marlin LeFever, explains his excitement about the new additions, "this is spectacular for ShirtSpace and our customers because we now carry a variety styles and materials that appeal to a broad range of people: garment decorators, industrial and construction workers, business staff, athletic teams, and even the personal shopper."

With the addition of these labels and inventory, ShirtSpace has added 8 warehouses as distributors, totalling ShirtSpace's network to 15 warehouses across the United States. Port & Company®, District®, Sport-Tek®, Red House®, Port Authority® and CornerStone® warehouses are able to provide exceptional service, supplying one or two day shipping to 99.7% of the U.S. population.

About Port Authority®, Port & Company®, Sport-Tek®, CornerStone® and Red House® and District®

Port Authority® carries a wide range of casual style options, like polos, knits, fleeces, hats, outerwear and canvas bags. Port & Company® provides basic essentials like tees, polos, sweatshirts, caps and accessories. Sport-Tek® is an athleisure brand offering athletic fits with essential moisture-wicking materials for sports teams and athletic uniforms.

CornerStone® provides heavy-duty workwear for construction and other industries, delivering safety apparel including jackets and reflective t-shirts. Red House® carries a variety of professional, wholesale work shirts to provide office-ready workwear such as button downs. District® is an apparel brand that carries stylish, relaxed cuts for every body type, as well as the youth and youth-minded.

These labels offer a diverse range of apparel options for garment decorators, schools & teams, government agencies and more. Port & Company®, District®, Sport-Tek®, Red House®, Port Authority® and CornerStone® are esteemed for their quality, and are listed at affordable and competitive prices.

About ShirtSpace.com

ShirtSpace.com is an online supplier of blank apparel, offering over 75 reputable brands. With over 3,000 styles available for both adults and children, ShirtSpace.com is proud to offer competitive prices and no order minimums to both their wholesale and retail accounts. All ShirtSpace.com customers benefit from competitive free shipping offers, extremely fast transit times, and unbeatable customer service. Visit ShirtSpace.com to learn more.

Contact Info:

Taylor Aube

[email protected]

360-907-1863

ShirtSpace.com

SOURCE ShirtSpace.com

Related Links

https://www.shirtspace.com

