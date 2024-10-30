Shiru's ProteinDiscovery.ai Named to TIME's 2024 Best Inventions

Groundbreaking AI platform recognized for revolutionizing sustainable ingredient discovery

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiru, the pioneer in AI-powered ingredient discovery, is proud to announce that its flagship platform ProteinDiscovery.ai has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024. This recognition validates Shiru's innovative approach to transforming how sustainable ingredients are discovered and developed across multiple industries.

"We're honored to be recognized by TIME for our work in revolutionizing ingredient discovery," said Dr. Jasmin Hume, Founder and CEO of Shiru. "ProteinDiscovery.ai represents a fundamental shift in how we identify and develop sustainable ingredients. This recognition affirms our mission to harness AI for creating better, more sustainable products that benefit both industry and our planet."

ProteinDiscovery.ai hosts the world's largest database of natural proteins from plants and microbes, enabling corporate partners to swiftly identify and test functional, natural ingredients. The platform has demonstrated success in reducing R&D costs dramatically, accelerating time to market, and creating a clear path to more sustainable, consumer-friendly products across food, personal care, agriculture, and advanced materials industries.

This innovation's impact extends far beyond Shiru's own successful products, including OleoPro™, the patented plant protein-based fat ingredient that remains solid at room temperature. For example, by making ProteinDiscovery.ai accessible worldwide, Shiru has democratized advanced discovery tools, enabling organizations of all sizes to accelerate sustainable ingredient development while significantly reducing users' R&D costs and environmental impact.

For this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world, evaluating each contender on originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. ProteinDiscovery.ai's selection by this diverse and discerning group underscores the growing importance of AI-driven solutions in creating sustainable materials and ingredients and Shiru's leadership.

See the full TIME Best Inventions 2024 list here: time.com/best-inventions-2024

Shiru, The Ingredient Discovery Company™, is accelerating the limitless potential of nature-inspired ingredients through AI-powered discovery and high-performance, sustainable products. Shiru's groundbreaking approach, powered by its patented Flourish™ technology, is transforming the landscape of ingredient innovation. Its flagship platform, ProteinDiscovery.ai, offers an interactive marketplace and discovery suite featuring 33 million molecules, setting a new standard for applications across food, personal care, agriculture, and advanced materials. Led by a team of seasoned technologists and industry veterans, Shiru is based in Berkeley, California, and is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Lux Capital, S2G Ventures, Nourish Ventures, and CPT Capital. For more information, visit http://www.shiru.com and ProteinDiscovery.ai .

