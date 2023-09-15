SHISEIDO Celebrates Anne Hathaway as VITAL PERFECTION Brand Ambassador New York City, NY on SEP 13th

Shiseido Company, Limited

15 Sep, 2023, 18:04 ET

Potential Has No Age

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHISEIDO — a brand synonymous with beauty, art, and innovations — celebrates actor, Anne Hathaway as the new face of VITAL PERFECTION, the leading age-defying skincare line of 15 unique products, powered by pioneering research on achieving the skin's inner potential.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9201251-shiseido-anne-hathaway-new-vital-perfection-global-ambassador/

"New York is a significant place where our relationship with Anne began, and it has been nothing short of an inspiring journey. Anne collaborated with us through the entire creative process to craft VITAL PERFECTION's personal expression. 'Potential has no age' is a universal truth. VITAL PERFECTION's groundbreaking technologies and formulation work to deliver what your skin is capable of by nourishing, protecting and harmonizing," says Echo Lo, Vice President of brand SHISEIDO.

Celebrating the event with Hathaway and SHISEIDO were 150 friends of the brand, including food and lifestyle author, Candice Kumai as the master of ceremony; fashion and beauty expert, Jenna Rennert; Miss Universe 2016, Iris Mittenae; Chillemi; Brazilian fashion icon, Silvia Braz, Singaporean Actress, Sheila Sim, and more. Held at The Sky Lounge, the evening soirée was dressed in the timeless elegance of gold, guests were offered exclusive access to Hathaway.

"I love that VITAL PERFECTION has been created to work harmoniously with the body. VITAL PERFECTION is based on research that taps into the same networks that encourage the flow of nutrients to nourish skin and ensures it looks its best, working efficiently and naturally with the body, giving the best possible skincare results. I've always admired the philosophy of VITAL PERFECTION, how it combines simple elegance, complex tradition and knowledge gained over time in such a balanced and nuanced way," says Anne Hathaway, SHISEIDO VITAL PERFECTION Global Ambassador.

Over decades of research, VITAL PERFECTION goes deeper than age-defying products to work harmoniously with the skin's natural processes to harness its potential.

Intensive WrinkleSpot Treatment, formulated with Pure Retinol*1, visibly reduces deep wrinkles and dark spots in 1 week.*2 Although retinol gets easily degraded, SHISEIDO's unique formulation, special backless-tube and innovative filling process prevent Pure Retinol degradation to keep it active and fresh, hence ensuring the delivery of high potency straight to your skin.

SHISEIDO has also developed LiftDefine Radiance Night Concentrate to more effectively prevent sagging. Throughout extensive research, SHISEIDO's scientists have found the system of skin's muscles that resist gravity. Featuring LiftDynamic 4D technology, this Concentrate visibly improves the jawline sagging while you sleep. *3

*1 Not a derivative.

*2 Consumer tested with 109 women.

*3 Clinically tested on 31 women, 1-week use.

Video: Anne Hathaway is the New Face of VITAL PERFECTION

Link to download Getty Images hi-res images: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/shiseido-announces-anne-hathaway-as-new-vital-per

For further information on the event or SHISEIDO VITAL PERFECTION and event:

Wataru Takekoshi
SHISEIDO, Global Marketing & Communication, PR Director 
[email protected]

Lisa Holden
SHISEIDO, Global Marketing & Communication, Senior PR Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Shiseido Company, Limited

