Shisha Tobacco Market is poised to Grow at USD 1516.36 Million With Registering a CAGR of 7.00 by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Competitive and Revenue Insights

Global Shisha Tobacco Market was valued at USD 882.54 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1516.36 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Over the last few years, there has been immense growth in the participation in smoking activities. Additionally, the increasing acceptance of hookah tobacco in various theme-based restaurants, lounges, and cafes and the rising trend of newly added flavors in hookah are fueling the shisha tobacco market growth. Therefore, the market is estimated to grow rapidly over forecasted period.

Shisha tobacco is a mixture of tobacco, water, glycerin , flavor components, and aromatic substances, which is then smoked through a hookah apparatus. This flavored and aromatic tobacco is smoked by the majority of population due to its traits of relaxing an individual. With a number of flavor offerings for the product, the market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period due to its widespread adoption. Shisha also known as water pipe tobacco, argileh, maassel, hookah, or narghile in different region globally is a consumed for its relaxing and energizing effect. The shisha tobacco is molasses syrupy form of tobacco consumed through a water pipe or hookah and comes in different flavors.

Increasing demand for shisha tobacco from young population and availability of shisha tobacco in different flavors is expected to enhance the demand of the product in the market. Many theme based restaurants and cafes are also adopting these shish tobacco which is also anticipated to accelerate the market growth. On the other hand, manufacturers are also making many innovation in the shisha tobacco market which is also expected to enhance the market demand in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

Research and Development and Marketing Techniques

Furthermore, the tobacco product manufacturers have invested in developing several low-risk tobacco products to further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the growth in innovative marketing techniques that players use to attract and target potential consumers will further expand the future growth of the shisha tobacco market

Some of the major players operating in the Shisha Tobacco Market are

FUMARI (U.S.)

Haze Tobacco (U.S.)

Al Fakher Tobacco Factory (UAE)

SOCIALSMOKE (U.S.)

Japan Tobacco Inc. ( Japan )

) SOEX ( Germany )

) Prince Molasses ( Morocco )

) Romman Shisha (U.S.)

(U.S.) Mazaya (Kuwait )

Ugly Hookah (U.S.)

Cloud Tobacco (U.S.)

Flavors of Americas S.A. ( Paraguay )

) Al Amir Tobacco (UAE)

(UAE) (U.S.)

Nakhla ( Iraq )

) MujeebSons ( India )

) Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. ( India )

) The Eastern Company (U.S.)

ALWAHA-TOBACCO. (U.S.)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Shisha Tobacco Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Key Industry Drivers:

Surge in Misconception about the Harmful Effects of Water Pipe Smoking

In order to reduce cigarette smoking, many consumers are turning to water pipe smoking. The consumers are largely unaware of the harmful effects of shisha tobacco smoked through water pipes, despite the fact that shisha tobacco smoking is more harmful to health than cigarette smoking. This misconception is widespread among people who smoke and do not smoke. The most common logic supporting this misconception is that water absorbs the majority of the nicotine during shisha tobacco smoking, making it a safer alternative to cigarette smoking. However, despite the tobacco industry's downward spiral, this misconception is the primary reason for shisha tobacco's global growth.

Surge in Female Smokers

As people's lives become more hectic and stressful, the number of male and female smokers has increased. Furthermore, tobacco companies have been releasing feminine-labeled products in order to increase the number of female consumers. Flavor-infused shisha tobacco is becoming increasingly popular among the millennial generation.

The increasing inclination towards shisha tobacco to escape everyday stress and boredom will further propel the growth rate of the shisha tobacco market. Furthermore, the increase in disposable money, rapid urbanization, rise in online retailing coupled with the rapid emergence of the e-commerce industry also boosts the overall market's growth.

The shisha tobacco industry is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Strong Shisha Tobacco

Mild Shisha Tobacco

Light Shisha Tobacco

Flavor

Fruit

Mint

Chocolate

Caramel

Beverages and Blended Flavors

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The shisha tobacco market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, flavor and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the shisha tobacco market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the extensive khat chewing, a precursor for shisha tobacco smoking.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the changing lifestyle of people and consumption of shisha tobacco in the region.

Table of Content: Global Shisha Tobacco Market

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Regional Reasoning Global Shisha Tobacco Market , By Type Market Overview Global Shisha Tobacco Market , By Product Type Global Shisha Tobacco Market , By Flavor Global Shisha Tobacco Market , By Distribution Channel Global Shisha Tobacco Market : Company Landscape Global Shisha Tobacco Market : SWOT Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

