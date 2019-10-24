Shivi Shankaran Joins EverQuote as Executive Vice President of Commercial Insurance and Special Projects

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 24 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Shivi Shankaran will join the company as Executive Vice President of Commercial Insurance and Special Projects.

Mr. Shankaran is a gifted and experienced leader in product, technology and operations, who brings significant expertise building and scaling global organizations. "We are thrilled to welcome Shivi to the leadership team. His tenure at Amazon in a period of hypergrowth in their Global Operations organization will enable him to accelerate EverQuote's entry into new verticals and expand opportunities. Shivi has a rare combination of skills and experience that will be crucial to EverQuote's growth ambitions." said Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of EverQuote.

"I love building things. You get to build a strong leadership culture, hire passionate individuals who share your mission, and drive hard towards results. I'm excited about how EverQuote is transforming the customer experience for buying insurance. There is significant opportunity to use technology to match customers with the right products for their needs at the right prices. I'm thrilled to be joining an organization as data-driven as EverQuote and look forward to helping write the next chapter in EverQuote's incredible growth story," said Mr. Shankaran.

Mr. Shankaran previously spent nearly 15 years in various roles at Amazon. Before this, he worked as a Senior Software Engineer at Netscape. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electronics Engineering, a Masters degree in Computer Science, and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote" or the "Company"), including statements about future results of operations or the future financial position of the Company, including financial targets, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: (1) the Company's ability to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers using the Company's marketplace; (2) the Company's ability to maintain or increase the amount providers spend per quote request; (3) the effectiveness of the Company's growth strategies and its ability to effectively manage growth; (4) the Company's ability to maintain and build its brand; (5) the Company's reliance on its third-party service providers; (6) the Company's ability to develop new and enhanced products and services to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers, and the Company's ability to successfully monetize them; (7) the impact of competition in the Company's industry and innovation by the Company's competitors; (8) the Company's expected use of proceeds from its initial public offering; and (9) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Or

Allise Furlani

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8433

allise@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.

Related Links

http://everquote.com

