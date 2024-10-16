Shivoo Studios Debuts 'Skooly Toonz' with its first release, 'The Indictment Song!' Showcasing Its 3D Animation Expertise for Educational & Entertainment Content Development

Viewable in the Shivoo Studios Channel on Youtube, Skooly Toonz videos demonstrate advanced motion-capture and world-building for immersive, multi-actor, animated, educational, content development.

JAFFREY, N.H., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skooly Toonz is the first recurring content brand launched by Shivoo Studios, known for delivering high quality XR/VR/AR content including original writing and music, to help audiences understand complex subjects. Shivoo chose to start the Skooly Toonz series with The Indictment Song! which demystifies an often-misunderstood legal topic that many have in mind during this election year. The Indictment Song! entertainingly explains the non-partisan, jury-driven process.

The Indictment Song Video

Reminiscent of the educational magic of beloved Schoolhouse Rock!, Skooly Toonz: The Indictment Song! takes viewers on a vibrant, 3D animated journey through the judicial system, prompted by the lead character asking, "What's an indictment?" Viewers are then guided through the intricacies of indictments, grand juries, and the associated legal process, aided by original songwriting along with musical and dance performances by human artists, to be recorded and transported into a colorful, engaging, 3D animated world built within the UNREAL ENGINE.

Once written, creating The Indictment Song! video began with the motion capture of seven talented human performers whose work informs the video's central 3D characters plus a chorus of hundreds of synthesized avatars, all animated using data acquired by Shivoo's in-house motion capture technology. The original performances were applied to custom created avatars, placed within 3D sets utilizing the UNREAL ENGINE's effects, animation and camera features. This methodology allows Shivoo Studios to create once and easily deploy its content in multiple formats on multiple platforms, including but not limited to 360 Video, or immersive XR experiences on full VR headsets.

"Our goal at Shivoo Studios is to harness the power of immersive technology to make learning engaging and accessible for all ages," says Sterling Youngman, Creative Technologist & CEO at Shivoo Studios. "With The Indictment Song!, we're tackling a topic that can be confusing and intimidating, and presenting it in a way that is both informative and entertaining, without a political angle."

Creators at Shivoo are pushing the boundaries of storytelling as we know it, showcasing new world-building capabilities made possible by their in-house body, facial and hand tracking technology. Motion capture uses sensors on bodysuits to track a performer's movements in real time. A multitude of cameras triangulate infrared markers placed strategically on actors' bodies. The actors' performances are tracked and then applied to the avatars creating natural human movement with the 3D world. This technology enables lifelike animations and interactions within virtual environments, significantly enhancing realism in artificial worlds. Its capabilities are virtually limitless, with applications spanning practical uses like training and simulation to entertaining experiences in gaming, theater, film, marketing and education.

