SHL launches SHL Labs, a $30m investment in innovations for Talent

SHL Labs is a high-tech innovation powerhouse with People Science, AI professionals, and academics coming together to innovate for the future of Talent

LONDON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL, the global leader in talent acquisition and talent management technology, announced the launch of SHL's innovation hub – SHL Labs. Getting together a broad range of talent and capabilities across Data Science, IO Psychology, Artificial Intelligence, and Design, SHL Labs has the ambitious goal of leading the way into the future of Talent Technology. Over the next 3 years, SHL expects to invest over $30M in innovation with the teams housed across the US, Europe, India, and China.

Andy Bradshaw, CEO says "People are the most important asset of an organization in today's knowledge-driven economy. Organizations across the world are working to embed innovation in their people strategy. We believe that SHL Labs will help accelerate the technological transformations in the talent space to help organizations and their people succeed."

Himanshu Aggarwal, SHL's Chief Digital Officer says, "SHL has been the undisputed leader in science and technology to evaluate talent. SHL Labs is designed to help us extend this lead further in giant leaps.. I am truly excited with the innovation we are seeing coming out of the Lab and strongly believe these innovations will disrupt talent acquisition and management for years to come."

The innovation hub would have one of the largest R&D teams in the talent market, consisting of 50+ researchers who are experts in various domains, such as Psychometric Science, Artificial Intelligence, Diversity & Inclusion and Metaverse.

SHL Labs also plans to actively publish the outcome of their research in peer-reviewed research publications and partner with leading academic institutions across the world to tackle complex problems of talent industry.

Know more about SHL Labs here.

About SHL

SHL, the global leader in HR technology and psychometric science, transforms businesses by leveraging the power of people, science, and technology.

Our unrivalled workforce data and highly validated talent solutions provide organizations with the workforce and scale to optimally leverage their people's potential that maximize business outcomes.

We equip recruiters and leaders with people insights at an organization, team, and individual level, accelerating growth, decision making, talent mobility, and inspiring an inclusive culture. To build a future where businesses thrive because their people thrive.

With 45 years of talent expertise, we are the trusted technology partner to more than 10,000 companies worldwide, across more than 150 countries, including 50% of the Fortune Global 500 and 80% of the FTSE 100. For more information, visit shl.com

Contact

Kristina Iniguez

[email protected]

SOURCE SHL