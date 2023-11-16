SHL Medical achieves EcoVadis® Silver Medal and sets ambitious science-based climate targets

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Medical, a world-leading provider of advanced drug delivery solutions, proudly announces receipt of the EcoVadis® Silver Medal for its sustainability performance, positioning the company in the top 8% globally within its industry. SHL Medical received further independent recognition for its sustainability efforts, as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved the company's near-term emissions targets.

EcoVadis® Silver Rating validates SHL Medical's sustainability performance

SHL Medical achieved several sustainability milestones in 2023 alone.

SHL's outstanding EcoVadis® performance evaluation (69/100) reflects the company's commitment and performance across all assessed areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The result ranks SHL Medical in the top 8% in its industry, "manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies", and in the top 25% of all companies globally.

Taking bold actions towards a sustainable future – SHL Medical's 2030 Sustainability Strategy

SHL Medical recently published its new sustainability strategy, which aims to deliver positive societal impact across three key areas: enabling patients' independence and outcomes, reducing the ecological footprint, and ensuring responsible business practices.

"Our commitment towards sustainability is deeply ingrained in every facet of our operations," says Ulrich Faessler, CEO & Chairman of SHL Medical. "We are striving to be more transparent and accountable throughout our sustainability journey and I am proud to see independent recognition of our efforts so far, showing we are headed in the right direction. We know our responsibility extends beyond the immediate horizon, and we aim to contribute long-term value for society and the environment."

SBTi approves SHL Medical's climate targets

SBTi has approved SHL Medical's ambitious science-based emissions-reduction targets for 2030. The confirmed near-term targets are:

SHL Medical commits to reduce absolute direct (Scope 1) and indirect (scope 2) greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2022 baseline year.

SHL Medical commits to reducing its indirect (scope 3) greenhouse gas emissions by at least 51.6% per Mio. units sold by 2030 from a 2022 baseline year.

Learn more about SHL Medical's sustainability strategy and initiatives on the official website.

About EcoVadis®

EcoVadis was established in 2007 with the aim to help global businesses be more ethical, responsible, and sustainable. It has grown to become the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 100,000+ rated companies. Learn more about EcoVadis

About the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi)

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets. www.sciencebasedtargets.com

About SHL Medical

As a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems, SHL Medical is the partner of choice for many leading pharma and biotech companies. Driven by our company purpose – Enabling Patients' Independence – we offer patient-centric solutions for the design, development, and manufacturing of autoinjectors, pen injectors, as well as innovative specialty delivery systems for large-volume and high-viscosity formulations. We also offer final assembly, labeling, and packaging solutions for our drug delivery systems. In response to the rising trend in home therapy, SHL has increased developmental work in the digital healthcare sector to help improve the drug delivery ecosystem.

Located across Switzerland, Taiwan, Sweden, and the US, our global team of experts collaborates seamlessly as one team in utilizing our comprehensive in-house manufacturing capabilities. Our solutions offer customization and optimization for each project while proactively weaving sustainability-driven measures into our designs and processes to contribute to a cleaner earth. For additional information, visit www.shl-medical.com.

Contact

Dora Rio

Global Head of Sustainability

[email protected]

Press Contact

Christine Mueller

External Communications Manager

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278129/SHLMedical_EcoVadis_Silver_Medal.jpg

SOURCE SHL Medical