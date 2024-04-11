SHL Medical Hiring Campaign Attracts Next Generation Manufacturing Employees

SHL Medical Drives Innovation, Economic Growth and Job Creation in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Medical , a pioneering leader in self-injection solutions, is entering a new growth phase with an extensive hiring campaign targeting experienced technicians and manufacturers seeking a fresh, innovative and transformative career in biomedical manufacturing.

This hiring initiative aligns with SHL's commitment to innovation, introducing cutting-edge technology and marking the establishment of a new plant in North Charleston, with an impact on the South Carolina economy through the creation of new jobs.

Examples of open positions include:

Injection molding technicians

Machine Maintenance Specialists (Electrical, Mechanical, PLC)

Facility Maintenance Mechanics/ Technicians

QC Inspectors

Material Handlers

SHL invites dynamic candidates to join the next generation of biomedical manufacturers in South Carolina. In a state rooted in a traditional history of advancing textiles and automotive manufacturing, SHL positions itself as a key player in reshaping the biomanufacturing industry. SHL is a global leader in designing and manufacturing advanced drug delivery systems, specializing in autoinjectors, pen injectors and innovative specialty delivery systems for various medical formulations, ultimately enhancing patient experiences and enabling greater independence in managing their healthcare.

Beyond offering job opportunities, this hiring campaign empowers employees to take ownership of their careers and contribute to a transformative industry revolution.

"At SHL, we're not just offering jobs, we're seeking candidates who want to be part of something transformative, to pioneer the future of biomanufacturing," says SHL Medical Director of HR Carter Bright. "SHL offers employees a chance to own their own careers, to grow and be part of a thriving industry on the cutting edge of science and technology."

Driven by an entrepreneurial mindset, the company boasts long-standing experience and a strong track record of facilitating combination product launches, backed by scalable, global manufacturing excellence.

"Joining SHL means immersing yourself in a dynamic and innovative team. We're extending an opportunity for potential candidates to mold their career and play a pivotal role in our groundbreaking approach to manufacturing—where your contributions directly influence the evolution of healthcare solutions and change lives," adds SHL Medical Head of Operations Mark Anderson.

To see a full list of openings, click here to review the N. Charleston location positions.

