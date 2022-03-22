SHL Returns as a Platinum Sponsor of 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

The CandE Awards Recognize Organizations That Deliver Exceptional Candidate Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced SHL, the global leader in HR technology and psychometric science, has returned as a Platinum sponsor for this year's 2022 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.

"SHL helps recruiters and business leaders with the people insights they need to be competitive at all levels, without compromising candidate experience," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "SHL's continued support enables us to grow our benchmark research program and ensure we reach more employers around the world."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,200 global employers and 1.25 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2022 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open.

"Fundamentally, organizations are great because of their people, and if you believe this, then your goal as a business leader is to find the best fit and potential in a candidate. Alignment between what allows a person to thrive within your company in order to continue growing is key - and it all starts with the impression candidates receive during the hiring process. This is why SHL is proud to continue sponsoring the CANDE awards - their research and work towards understanding what makes an incredible candidate experience matches our commitment to build them for our customers and their hiring programs," said Andrew Bradshaw, SHL CEO."

Additional information about the 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here.

About SHL

SHL, the global leader in HR technology and psychometric science, transforms businesses by leveraging the power of people, science, and technology.

Our unrivaled workforce data and highly validated talent solutions provide organizations with the workforce and scale to optimally leverage their people's potential that maximize business outcomes.

We equip recruiters and leaders with people insights at an organization, team, and individual level, accelerating growth, decision making, talent mobility, and inspiring an inclusive culture. To build a future where businesses thrive because their people thrive.

With 45 years of talent expertise, we are the trusted technology partner to more than 10,000 companies worldwide, across more than 150 countries, including 50% of the Fortune Global 500 and 80% of the FTSE 100. For more information, visit https://www.shl.com/

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

