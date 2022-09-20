SHL Telemedicine signs partnership with White Rock Medical Center for use of SmartHeart®

Portable, 12 Lead ECG technology helps one of USA's top Comprehensive Bariatric Surgery Programs

TEL AVIV, Israel and ZURICH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with White Rock Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, for the use of its SmartHeart® technology to enable pre-surgery physicals to be conducted in remote locations, thus improving convenience and access for patients.

White Rock Medical Center is home to one of the premier comprehensive surgical bariatric programs, one of only 11 in the U.S. to hold an elite level of accreditation. SHL's SmartHeart® technology is a portable, digital, hospital-grade, 12 Lead ECG solution that enables important diagnostic testing in and outside of the hospital setting.

"We are pleased to enter into this collaboration with SHL Telemedicine. Our bariatrics program cares for patients in Dallas and far beyond, across Texas and from other states. We welcome innovative solutions that allow us to care for our patients no matter where they live. Remote technologies, like SmartHeart®, can help us achieve that," said Shawn Lovelady, Chief Operating Officer of White Rock Medical Center.

"Our FDA-cleared SmartHeart® technology fits well with White Rock Medical Center's vision, and we look forward to working with this forward-thinking hospital to expand use cases of SmartHeart® into other specialties," said Erez Nachtomy, CEO of SHL Telemedicine.

White Rock Medical Center, located in Dallas, Texas, is part of Pipeline Health, which has hospitals in California, Texas and Illinois.

