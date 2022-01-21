SHL wins eleven Industry Awards across Asia: SHL's Cutting edge solutions won the Highest Category Awards throughout 2021

SHANGHAI, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL, the global leader in talent innovation, continued to garner critical praises from leaders and think tanks in the Human Resources space, winning eleven awards across Asia throughout 2021. The awards recognized SHL for its leadership in the industry as the leading AI, Psychometric and L&D solutions provider.

From Talent Acquisition to Talent Management, SHL's solutions provide organizations with the power and scale to build their business with the skilled, motivated, and energized workforce they need to succeed.

China's leading HR management think tank, HR Flag, presented SHL with Excellent Talent Testing Service Provider Award in March 2021. HREC in China presented SHL with two honors: HR's pick-2021 China Recruitment Assessment Solution Providers and HR's pick 2021 China Leadership Development Solution Provider.

Later in 2021, Human Resource Online announced HR Vendors of the Year 2021 Awards in Singapore and Malaysia. SHL was honored as Best Psychometric Testing Provider (Gold Category in Malaysia and Silver in Singapore) and as the best AI recruiting Tool (Gold Category Award in both countries). HRise awarded SHL for Pioneering HR Technology in 2021.

In December, New Flag awarded SHL's solutions: Personalized Video Feedback was named– Best HR Product Award 2022 and SHL Mobilize is named– Best HR Solution Award 2022.

"2021 has really been a very successful year for us. We are humbled and honored by the recognition in multiple award categories this year," said Anthony Liu, SHL's Managing Director for Asia. "It reflects SHL's commitment to providing the best talent solutions to companies and helping their businesses thrive because their people thrive. We will continue to add value through more innovations in 2022."

Find the list of all the awards here.

About SHL

SHL, the global leader in HR technology and psychometric science, transforms businesses by leveraging the power of people, science, and technology.

Our unrivalled workforce data and highly validated talent solutions provide organizations with the workforce and scale to optimally leverage their people's potential that maximize business outcomes.

We equip recruiters and leaders with people insights at an organization, team, and individual level, accelerating growth, decision making, talent mobility, and inspiring an inclusive culture. To build a future where businesses thrive because their people thrive.

With 45 years of talent expertise, we are the trusted technology partner to more than 10,000 companies worldwide, across more than 150 countries, including 50% of the Fortune Global 500 and 80% of the FTSE 100. For more information, visit shl.com

Contact

Kristina Iniguez

[email protected]

SOURCE SHL