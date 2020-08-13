SHL's Virtual Assessment and Development Center Receives HR Tech Award For Best Innovative Tech Solution

"We built this technology to accommodate for the global nature of talent acquisition," said Jora Gill, SHL's Chief Digital Officer. "Organizations have to spend an enormous amount of time and cash to interview top candidates around the world, but our Virtual Assessment and Development Center cuts cost and time out of the process so hiring managers can focus on the person and fit. Even more so, this solution has become essential during the pandemic, as many customers have been forced into a virtual approach to talent acquisition and development."

SHL's VADC is unlike any other product of its kind, thanks to the suite of amenities that can be included: Hosting live or recorded video interviews; a document hub that keeps all candidate information in one place; hosting any assessment from SHL's unrivalled portfolio to identify personality, motivation, skill, ability, and behavior; and it allows the interviewer to tag qualities that stand out in candidates for other reviewers to see. All the analysis is displayed on a scorecard to easily show which candidates are highly rated and best fit for the role.

"This is nothing like the assessments I am used to – [we were] blown away by the capabilities," said the HR Tech Awards panel of judges.

Visit SHL.com to learn more about SHL's Virtual Assessment and Development Center.

About SHL

SHL exists to help you win. At a time of unprecedented change, we provide deep people insights to predict and drive performance.

Our world-class talent solutions empower leaders and their teams to make unbiased decisions throughout the employee journey. With 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessment science and more than 45 billion data points, we have an unparalleled view of the workforce. SHL partners with organizations of all sizes – from start-ups to multinational firms – worldwide to deliver proven business results from people investments. www.shl.com

Contact

Kristina Iniguez

[email protected]

SOURCE SHL

Related Links

www.shl.com

