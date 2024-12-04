Shly Deck & Fence Opens New Location in Akron, Ohio

1489 Kelly Ave, Akron, OH 44306, USA

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shly Deck & Fence, a family-owned business, is excited to announce the opening of its new location in Akron, Ohio. This expansion marks a significant step for the company in its mission to provide accessible and budget-friendly decking and fencing solutions to homeowners in Akron and the surrounding Canton area.

Recognizing the growing need for reliable yet reasonably priced outdoor living solutions, Shly Deck & Fence is strategically positioned to serve the Akron and Canton communities. Homeowners in these areas now have a dependable option for enhancing their outdoor spaces without breaking the bank. The company prides itself on its commitment to simplifying the process of building a new deck or fence, making it a smooth and hassle-free experience for its customers.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our new location at 1489 Kelly Ave in Akron, OH. This expansion allows us to better serve the needs of homeowners in the Akron and Canton area," said Pavel Shlyahovsky, Owner.

What sets Shly Deck & Fence apart is its dedication to providing straightforward and cost-effective options for homeowners. The company understands that undertaking home improvement projects can be daunting, especially with the many choices and often-prohibitive costs. Shly Deck & Fence aims to alleviate this stress by offering a streamlined selection of high-quality decking and fencing materials that are affordable and built to last.

The company specializes in composite decking, a durable and low-maintenance alternative to traditional wood decking. Composite decking offers numerous advantages, including resistance to rot, insects, and fading. This ensures that homeowners can enjoy their outdoor spaces for years to come with minimal upkeep. Shly Deck & Fence's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to assisting customers in selecting the ideal materials and designs that align with their needs, preferences, and budget.

For homeowners seeking to enhance the privacy, security, or aesthetics of their property, Shly Deck & Fence also provides a range of fencing options. From classic wood fences to modern vinyl and composite alternatives, the company offers a diverse selection to complement any home's architectural style. The team works closely with each customer to determine the most suitable fencing materials and designs to meet their specific requirements, ensuring both functionality and visual appeal.

To learn more about Shly Deck & Fence and its offerings, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the company's website at shlydeckcompany.com. The website serves as a comprehensive resource for homeowners to explore the various decking and fencing options available, get inspired by completed projects, and request a free quote for their upcoming projects.

