Sho-Bud Announces the Return of a Classic: Mosrite Guitars

Sho-Bud is proud to announce its acquisition of the Mosrite Guitar brand, and will kick things off with the return of the Mosrite Mark II.

Sho-Bud came back in production with their enhanced line of pedal steel guitars in early 2025. With that relaunch, the iconic brand has expanded their product line with new creative guitar components, strings, electronics and electric guitar designs like the Mark II. The company will also unveil its new Sho-Bud line of electric guitars in 2026.

"The Mosrite Mark II reissue represents more than the return of an iconic instrument. It is a continuation of a legacy shaped by an extraordinary luthier and innovator, Semie Moseley. Sho-Bud is committed to honoring Semie's vision, with precision and consistency, to a guitar that has inspired musicians for decades. That is exactly why we elected to bring the Mosrite brand to the Sho-Bud family" says Fred Waid, of Mosrite, now General Counsel of Sho-Bud.

Not every guitar stands the test of time. But every now and then, one hits the stage, defines a sound, and changes the game forever. Mosrite has been one of those guitars. From The Ventures "Hawaii 5-0", Kurt Cobain's visceral playing on Nirvana's Nevermind, Jimi Hendrix's rendition of "Spanish Castle Magic", Iron Butterfly's bombastic "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" to just about every Ramone's song and so much more…Mosrite was there and now, once again, Mosrite is here.

"This is a personal project for us," adds Dawn Jackson, Co-CEO of Sho-Bud. "Semie Moseley wasn't just a legendary builder. Sho-Bud and Mosrite had a close connection through our father, David Jackson, who collaborated on projects with Semie. They had a solid respect for one another and fostered a friendship between Nashville and Bakersfield, sharing one main passion: chasing tone. This fusion is a way of reconnecting those roots and carrying them forward with respect and intention."

"By bringing Mosrite into the Sho-Bud family, the company will preserve and expand upon the craftsmanship traditions that both brands are known for, ensuring that the Mosrite name continues to thrive with authenticity and integrity. We just began production on the Mark II and the first guitars should be rolling out in March, with the Mark I and Gospel entering production later this year", says Scott Krell, Director of Las Vegas Operations.

"With the reissued Mosrite Mark II and the re-introduction of the Mark I and the Gospel models, we will stay true to Mosrite's unmistakable character: fast neck profile, zero fret, distinctive body shape, and signature tone. Each instrument is being built to reflect the spirit of the originals that made Mosrite a cornerstone of rock, punk rock, surf rock and Americana music," says Will Jackson, Co-CEO of Sho-Bud.

