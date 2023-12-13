Shobha® Salons Offer a One-Stop Shop for New Yorker's Hair Removal Needs

News provided by

Shobha

13 Dec, 2023, 16:35 ET

Shobha's 4 salon locations deliver New Yorkers a signature hair removal experience they can't find anywhere else.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 20 years of high-end brow design, sanitary sugaring/waxing and a long history of safe, effective laser hair removal, Shobha recently debuted 2 new locations at 57th & 3rd and 75th & Broadway.

The brand's airy, yet welcoming environment of soothing gray tones with fun pops of the brand's signature orange is a refreshing departure from the clinical feel of traditional med spas. What sets them apart from other salons and spas is that they're the only true one-stop-shop for all of a client's hair removal needs, since not everybody will need or want just one type of hair removal. In addition to the expert threading services that put them on the map back in the early aughts, they offer sugaring, waxing  and laser hair removal services. Appointments and walk-ins are both welcome, and a variety of service packages and client promotions are available to get even more bang for your buck…including their highly sought-after holiday gift card deal

"Our mission has always been to raise the bar on the hair removal experience, providing high-quality, safe and efficient services in an educational and welcoming environment. We understand hair removal is a personal choice and an intimate one, so we strive for every visit to be a happy and positive experience for everyone," says Shobha Tummala, Founder and CEO of Shobha.

About Shobha

Since opening in 2001, Shobha has been a leading destination for hair removal, best known for consistent quality and a true desire to connect with their clients. Shobha's four NYC and two DC-area salons have earned many accolades from the media and beauty industry, including "best brow treatments" by Allure and "Best Bikini Wax" by New York Magazine. Their exclusive line of safe and effective pre-care, aftercare and gentle at-home hair removal products has been loved by devoted clientele for decades and is featured in all Shobha locations.

SOURCE Shobha

