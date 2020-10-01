Shobitam Launches New Website for Indian Women's Fashion

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shobitam Inc., designers, creators, and curators of handcrafted Indian Ethnic Wear, announced the launch of their new website ( https://shobitam.com ) and online shopping experience with expanded collections, topical curations, easy shopping by categories, elaborate product details, customer reviews, and worldwide shipping. The exquisite Sarees, Gowns, Blouses & Jewelry of Shobitam are created by the traditional Indian handloom weavers and artisans from across India.

Shobitam Utsav Collection

"What sets us apart is the Shobitam Touch. Many of these designs originate in the mind, are drafted on paper, and executed by master weavers and artisans. Now, the new website will take that experience up a notch for Shobitam customers globally," said Aparna Thyagarajan, Chief Product Officer of Shobitam. "The new website provides an enhanced online shopping experience for women looking for a wide range of best quality Indian Ethnic Fashion."

In just 18 months, over 4000 customers in 20 countries have shopped Shobitam's unique designs of sarees, blouses, and ethnic collections. With over 1150 five-star customer reviews, Shobitam is rapidly growing at over 300% on a year-over-year basis.

The new website features daily new collections from Banaras, Bengal, Chanderi, Gujarat, Kanchipuram, Lucknow, Madurai, Mysore, and Telangana, along with upcoming Shobitam events, and our blogs with original content furthering our mission to support handloom weavers with advocacy, and education. Explore our stunning collections at https://shobitam.com

Shobitam Launches Utsav Festival Collections

Utsav is the curated festival collection from Shobitam, celebrating the fall festivals of Navratri,

Karvachauth, and Diwali. Our wide range of sarees, blouses, and jewelry collections will leave you spoilt for choice.

The Utsav Collections include Pure Silk Sarees drawing from rich Indian handloom, where the finest silk fabrics are embellished with intricate Zari work and embroideries. The collection is carefully curated in shades of green, orange, yellow, blue, pink, grey, green, red to reflect the vibrant festive season.

Pure Shobitam Silks are Silk Mark Certified, which certify that the fabrics are pure and ensure women across the globe buy only authentic sarees at best prices for festive occasions and special events.

Commenting on the collection, Aparna said, "We are happy to introduce the new Shobitam Utsav Collection this year and celebrate the joyous occasions of Navratri, Karvachauth, and Diwali. We are encouraged by the tremendous appreciation that our customers have shown our new collections and our ability to deliver on our customers' expectations."

Check out Shobitam Utsav Collections at https://shobitam.com/utsav

About Shobitam, Inc.

Founded by fashionistas and creative sisters Aparna and Ambika in Seattle, Shobitam is dedicated to making Indian ethnic wear affordable, classy, and available globally. A shop for a cause, our mission is to help people look good, feel good, and do good. By working closely with weavers and artisans in designing unique collections and selling directly to customers through our website, we offer the best quality, prices, and great customer service!

