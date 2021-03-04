Shobitam, The One-Stop-Shop for Indian Ethnic Wear, Introduces New Products Showcasing Practical and Accessible Fashion, And A Referral Program for Its Customers

SEATTLE, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The search for authentic, beautiful Indian sarees woven by expert weavers from India ends at Shobitam. We are celebrating our 2nd Anniversary and International Women's Day, and we're delighted to celebrate it by offering new products and collections.

Shobitam New Collections

"We are launching an array of made-to-order maternity dresses and nursing gowns that are practical, comfortable, and stylish at the same time," said Aparna Thyagarajan, Chief Product Officer of Shobitam. "Women are looking for options to twin their outfits with their loved ones - and for them, we are launching custom-made matching gowns. Our stylish trench coats will give a modern twist to the heritage Banarasi fabric. Also coming up are saree for the plus size category - so that everyone can drape a saree without worrying about the pleats or the length of the pallu. This year, you will see Shobitam making fashion even more practical and accessible."

2020 was a challenging yet successful year for Shobitam with many milestones. With our own newly launched online store, 24,000+ followers on Facebook, and 3200+ followers on Instagram, we have made our presence felt on social media. We are grateful to do our part to give back to the community through new initiatives such as Shobitam Give (where part of the proceeds goes to select non-profits) and Shobitam Cares (established for supporting our weavers in India who were facing difficulty in sustaining their livelihood due to the pandemic). We couldn't have done this without the support of our customers.

Our customers are our brand ambassadors , and many of our customers found us because we were recommended by a friend. That's why, we are introducing Shobitam Referral Program, to make it fun and easy to share the word about Shobitam, and also get rewarded! Every time our customer refers a friend, the friend gets $5 off and our customer gets $10 off on their next order.

The Shobitam Referral Program will be launched on 10th March 2021, and you can know more about it right here https://shobitam.com

About Shobitam

Founded in 2019 by fashionistas and self-taught designer sisters Aparna and Ambika in Seattle, Shobitam aims at making Indian ethnic wear affordable and globally available. Our mission is to help people look good, feel good, and do good. Working closely with weavers and artisans in designing unique collections, we offer the best quality, prices, and great customer service!

We are the fastest growing one-stop-shop for authentic Indian weaves like Banarasi, Kanjivaram, Chanderi, Venkatagiri, Linen sarees, and more.

Name of Media Contact: Aparna Thyagarajan

Phone: 1.510.709.6753

[email protected]

Website: https://www.shobitam.com

Instagram: @shobitam

