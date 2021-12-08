Shock Doctor Teaming Up With Hustle Clean, Introduces "Free Play @ Legends" Donations For Legends Showcase 7v7 Football Tournament Series

Free Play @ Legends will provide donations to five different teams at Legends Showcase, covering $5,000 in expenses for one team at each of the five events. Interested teams can apply on the Free Play @ Legends website .

There will also be donations made to each program that wins their playoff division at all five Legends Showcase events, ranging up to $2,000 per team to help offset event expenses.

Bregal Partners, which owns United Sports Brands, the parent company of Shock Doctor, will be donating funds to support this charitable initiative alongside Free Play and other sponsors.

"We know football can change lives for young athletes, and Free Play @ Legends makes those life-changing opportunities more attainable for those who might not otherwise have access," said Michael Magerman, President/CEO of United Sports Brands, parent company of Shock Doctor.

Hustle Clean was founded by Justin Forsett, a former NFL running back, and Wale Forrester and Wendell Hunter, Forsett's college football teammates at the University of California-Berkeley. Initially created in 2017 as ShowerPill, Hustle Clean is a hygiene brand focused on convenience, with antibacterial and antimicrobial wipes that clean, sanitize, deodorize and disinfect bodies and surfaces for athletes and anybody focused on staying healthy.

"Community is everything to Hustle Clean and Free Play — we are excited to bring this spirit to Legends Showcase and make a difference in the lives of underserved youth athletes," said Forsett. "Investing in dreams is our most important return."

The Legends Showcase, powered by Shock Doctor, is a tour of five national 7v7 football tournaments for elite high school and youth football athletes with elevated, never-before-seen 7v7 football experiences. For more information, visit legends-showcase.com.

About Shock Doctor

Shock Doctor is a global leader in sports protection and performance, ranking as the undisputed leader in mouthguard technology and maker of the #1 mouthguard in the world. At the forefront of innovation for more than 25 years, Shock Doctor provides performance-driven and protective equipment for athletes across a range of sports, including football, basketball, hockey, baseball, lacrosse, field hockey, MMA, fitness and more. Shock Doctor is part of United Sports Brands, a portfolio company of Bregal Partners, a private equity investment firm. For more information, visit www.ShockDoctor.com.

Media Contact:

Eli Miller, (657) 383-4420, [email protected]

SOURCE Shock Doctor