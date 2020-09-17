Shock Doctor to Donate 100% of Profits From Black Lives Matter Lip Guards to United Negro College Fund

The "Black Lives Matter" lip guards were worn by many professional players over the weekend, including Austin Ekeler, Boston Scott and James Proche. They, and other players, will continue to wear them during the 2020 season.

"Shock Doctor and United Sports Brands stand in solidarity with the black community to create positive awareness and give football players a voice for what matters," said Michael Magerman, President and CEO of United Sports Brands, the parent company of Shock Doctor. "There's much to be done, but we consider this donation a start."

The three football lip guards are available on ShockDoctor.com. All profits from their sale will be donated to the UNCF, whose mission is creating equality in education.

"Most of the athletes Shock Doctor protects are children and young adults. We believe in working to improve access to higher education for them," said Magerman.

For more information, visit ShockDoctor.com/BLM.

