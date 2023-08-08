Shock G's "Forever Golden Ale" Named #1 Best Beer Label (2023) By USA Today

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shock G's "Forever Golden Ale" label has been named the #1 Best Beer Label by USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards as announced on August 4, 2023. https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-beer-label-2023/

"Shock G Forever Golden Ale," a collaboration between Hella Coastal and digital underground's Money B, produced at Federation Brewing, has not only paid tribute to Shock G who passed away in 2021, but is a symbol of the impact Hip Hop artists have had during the past 50 years in more than just music.

Photo courtesy of Chaz Hubbard

"In addition to congratulating Hella Coastal, I'd like to congratulate Danica "Pepsi" Ratkovich and Chuck Taylor who joined Money B for the remarkable artwork that represents their love, friendship, and boundless creativity, stated Atron Gregory, Shock G's manager and founder of TNT Recordings. "During a time of profound loss and grief, these three, who were deeply connected to Shock, united their talents to craft this artwork in his loving memory."

"We are humbled and excited by this phenomenal honor," stated Money B. "The significance of this achievement during Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary, together with a Black-owned brewery is historical. We are grateful to those who supported us and honored Shock G, who was a writer, producer, and visual artist whose artwork graced the covers of digital underground's CDs and vinyl albums."

In honor of Shock G's upcoming birthday, the digital underground family and friends will unite for an annual day of service on August 26th with the East Oakland Collective's Feed the Hood 26. For more info and ways to participate: www.eastoaklandcollective.com/feedthehood

Media Relations Contact

Karen E. Lee – 310-283-9171 - [email protected]

Stay connected with digital underground/Money B/TNT Recordings

https://www.instagram.com/digitalundergroundofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/moneyb69/

https://www.instagram.com/tntrecordings/

SOURCE Shock G