Shock Torem Joins Vestcom as Senior Vice President, Revenue Growth and Client Engagement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestcom, the industry leader in data-integrated shelf-edge solutions for Retailers and CPGs, announced today that Shachar Torem (aka "Shock") will join the company as Senior Vice President, Revenue Growth and Client Engagement. In this role, he will oversee Vestcom's market-leading Core Solutions team, driving new and existing business by leading sales strategy, business development, and market expansion.

As a 25 year industry veteran, Shock has leveraged data driven technology solutions for industry leaders such as Quotient, where he led both their Retailer and CPG teams, and at Catalina where he managed the Procter & Gamble business. Prior to that, he worked in various Sales, Trade Marketing & Shopper Marketing capacities for leading CPGs such as Coca-Cola and General Mills.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shock to Vestcom," said John Lawlor, CEO of Vestcom. "Shock is an exceptional leader with deep industry experience at the intersection of Brand / Consumer / Retail that will enable Vestcom to better serve our clients and drive growth."

"I could not be more excited to join Vestcom and partner with our respective clients across Retail, Brand, and Shopper to bring them ROI accretive solutions that drive store traffic, brand volume, and shopper loyalty," said Torem. "I look forward to building upon the strong legacy of Vestcom's Core Solutions business and to introducing innovative solutions into the marketplace that result in positive outcomes for all parties."

