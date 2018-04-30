Shocking New Book Exposes Federal Agent Overreach and How Montana Senator Tester Was Elected in a Stunning Voter Scheme

As the current Trump Administration tries to undo a decade of executive overreach by the Obama Presidency, so too do ordinary citizens who have barely survived monstrous federal bureaucracy. After years of enduring threats and persecution from corrupt government officials, Christopher Kortlander, owner of the historic town of Garryowen, Montana and Founding Director of the Custer Battlefield Museum, assembled a legal team that launched an aggressive defense against the federal government and won. Kortlander also had a front row seat on a suspicious election on the Crow and other Indian reservations that put Jon Tester into the Senate.

Christopher Kortlander's book, Arrow to the Heart: The Last Battle at the Little Big Horn: The Custer Battlefield Museum vs The Federal Government, exposes devastating government corruption and malfeasance that continues today. Akin to the Trump Administration draining the swamp, Kortlander names and exposes the corrupt federal law enforcement agents to expunge them from further harming other American citizens.

In an engrossing and entertaining narrative, Kortlander exposes crooked federal agents operating within the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and National Fish and Wildlife Service (USFW). Over a period of years, agents orchestrated raids upon private citizens, making unwarranted high-profile arrests to further their careers, boost professional standing and justify more "law enforcement" funding for bloated federal agencies. These raids included the 2014 the Bundy Ranch Standoff in Bunkerville, Nevada, Operation Cerberus Action that took place in rural Utah, and the 2009 and 2011 Gibson Guitar raids. Operation Cerberus saw the suicide deaths of three of our fellow citizens as a result of over-the-top interrogations by BLM agents pursuing personal agendas. Dishonest agents seized personal property, purposely destroying people's lives—literally ending the life of three Americans.

Arrow reveals vicious actions of agents involved in these raids. Recently fired BLM Special Agent in Charge, Dan Love, who oversaw the Bundy Standoff and Operation Cerberus Action, was revealed by an inside whistleblower to have created "kill lists" and "suicide lists" naming people being investigated. Love was exposed for having created the lists long before any of the suicides took place. Sealed court documents reveal that Love's BLM kill lists at Bundy Ranch included targeting those of Mormon faith, labeling them a dangerous cult.

Kortlander also tells his own story beginning in the spring of 2005 when a federal raid took place at the Custer Battlefield Museum. Federal agents alleged that he was selling valuable historical artifacts with false provenance, and that he illegally possessed eagle feathers. It was while fighting these false allegations that Kortlander received a document from an unnamed government official detailing the level of corruption and espionage taking place in the law enforcement agencies of the Department of the Interior. Confirming what Kortlander was seeing take place all around him, the document also exposed BLM Agent Dan Love as one of the main perpetrators of malfeasance. There are stunning connections between Kortlander's Custer Battlefield Museum raid, the Gibson Guitar raid, and Operation Cerberus Action. Through never-before-published documents, Arrow to the Heart makes readers aware of how federal law enforcement agencies operated and overreached their authority before and during the presidency of Barack Obama.

In Chapter 7, Kortlander also unearths damning information concerning the election of Montana Senator Jon Tester. The author details voter fraud that took place in 2006 when Jon Tester was first elected the 51st Democrat to the United States Senate, shifting the political power of the Senate.

Because state election laws do not apply at polling precincts on some Montana Indian Reservations, several reservation ballot boxes were left unsecured, allowing voter fraud to occur, which pushed Tester to a narrow win in Montana and gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate by a tiny 0.87% of the official vote. Kortlander's book contains documentation proving that the DNC and Tester's campaign wrote checks to influence individual tribal voters at the ballot station. This stunning information continues to have national implications as Tester seeks reelection in 2018.

With so much publicity in recent years covering the Cliven Bundy Ranch Standoff and the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, Kortlander's book exposes a growing and justified fear of federal encroachment on the Constitutional rights belonging to you, me and all US citizens.

Arrow to the Heart includes a powerful Foreword by Ammon Bundy, son of Cliven Bundy. Written while awaiting trial in solitary confinement in the federal detention center in Pahrump, Nevada, Bundy gives his thoughts on federal government overreach and the implications it has for the lives of all Americans.

FOR A SNEAK PEEK, order your own copy of Arrow to the Heart now.

Go to www.arrowtotheheartbook.com

Contact: info@arrowtotheheartbook.com

Whistleblower Bombshell: Here's What President Trump Has On Senator Jon Tester https://wp.me/p9CSjU-2TD

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shocking-new-book-exposes-federal-agent-overreach-and-how-montana-senator-tester-was-elected-in-a-stunning-voter-scheme-300638698.html

SOURCE Custer Battlefield Museum