Shoe Care Products Market to grow by USD 130.99 million from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Angelus Shoe Polish, C P Marketing Inc. and C.A. Zoes Mfg Co., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shoe care products market is estimated to grow by USD 130.99 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.49%. The shoe care products market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer shoe care products market are Angelus Shoe Polish, C P Marketing Inc., C.A. Zoes Mfg Co., Caleres Inc., Fiebing Co. Inc., Grangers International Ltd., Lincoln Shoe Polish, Moneysworth and Best Quality Shoe Care, OTTER WAX LLC, Rocket Pure Care LLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Salzenbrodt GmbH and Co. KG, Shinola, TARRAGO BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, S.L., The Clinkard Group Ltd., TRG BESTNETS SL, Woodland Worldwide, Implus Footcare LLC, and Payless Shoe Source Inc. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Global Shoe Care Products Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Angelus Shoe Polish - The company offers shoe care products such as Angelus black shoe wax polish, Angelus brown shoe wax polish, Angelus grey shoe wax polish, and Angelus midnight green shoe wax polish.

Grangers International Ltd. - The company offers shoe care products such as a Foot care kit which consists of Footwear Gear Cleaner, Footwear Repel Plus, Footwear Brush, and Odour Eliminator.

Lincoln Shoe Polish - The company offers shoe care products such as ForceField shoe toe box crease protectors and Sof Sole sneaker care kit with cleanser, freshener, shoe shield, and scrub brush.

The company offers shoe care products such as ForceField shoe toe box crease protectors and Sof Sole sneaker care kit with cleanser, freshener, shoe shield, and scrub brush. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Mexico are the major contributors to the regional market growth. The wide adoption of shoe care products and the rigid concentration of market participants are the major factors contributing to the exponential growth of the shoe care products market in the US.

Impactful driver- Growing footwear market

Growing footwear market Key Trend - Increased digital marketing and social media campaigns for consumer engagement

- Increased digital marketing and social media campaigns for consumer engagement Major Challenges - Fluctuating raw material prices of shoe care products

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the preference of customers for offline channels owing to the convenience, discount offers by the hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubhouse stores, and marketing. For instance, Caleres supports its product line for its offline retail business.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a FREE Sample Report

Shoe Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

