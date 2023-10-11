Shoe Care Products Market to grow by USD 130.99 million from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Angelus Shoe Polish, C P Marketing Inc. and C.A. Zoes Mfg Co., and many more - Technavio

Technavio

11 Oct, 2023, 23:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shoe care products market is estimated to grow by USD 130.99 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.49%. The shoe care products market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer shoe care products market are Angelus Shoe Polish, C P Marketing Inc., C.A. Zoes Mfg Co., Caleres Inc., Fiebing Co. Inc., Grangers International Ltd., Lincoln Shoe Polish, Moneysworth and Best Quality Shoe Care, OTTER WAX LLC, Rocket Pure Care LLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Salzenbrodt GmbH and Co. KG, Shinola, TARRAGO BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, S.L., The Clinkard Group Ltd., TRG BESTNETS SL, Woodland Worldwide, Implus Footcare LLC, and Payless Shoe Source Inc. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shoe Care Products Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Angelus Shoe Polish - The company offers shoe care products such as Angelus black shoe wax polish, Angelus brown shoe wax polish, Angelus grey shoe wax polish, and Angelus midnight green shoe wax polish.
  • Grangers International Ltd. - The company offers shoe care products such as a Foot care kit which consists of Footwear Gear Cleaner, Footwear Repel Plus, Footwear Brush, and Odour Eliminator.
  • Lincoln Shoe Polish - The company offers shoe care products such as ForceField shoe toe box crease protectors and Sof Sole sneaker care kit with cleanser, freshener, shoe shield, and scrub brush.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Mexico are the major contributors to the regional market growth. The wide adoption of shoe care products and the rigid concentration of market participants are the major factors contributing to the exponential growth of the shoe care products market in the US. Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Growing footwear market
  • Key Trend - Increased digital marketing and social media campaigns for consumer engagement
  • Major Challenges - Fluctuating raw material prices of shoe care products

 Market Segmentation

  • By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the preference of customers for offline channels owing to the convenience, discount offers by the hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubhouse stores, and marketing. For instance, Caleres supports its product line for its offline retail business.

Shoe Care Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

Smart Bottle Market size to increase by USD 141.8 million between 2022 to 2027, AARDEX Group S.A., Annanta Baby Inc., Bleaf Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

Anti-plagiarism Software Market For Education Sector is to grow by USD 2.61 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by an increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms - Technavio

