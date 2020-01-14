Shoe Carnival Selects Aptos Technology for Customer-Centric Merchandise and Assortment Planning

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptos, Inc., a recognized market leader in retail technology solutions, today announced that Shoe Carnival, Inc., one of the nation's largest family footwear retailers, will deploy Aptos' Merchandise Financial Planning, Assortment Planning, and Allocation and Replenishment solutions across its omnichannel retail enterprise.

With a focus on supporting its ongoing customer-centric business transformation, Shoe Carnival has selected Aptos' best-in-class planning solutions to optimize merchandising decisions across its stores and e-commerce business. The technology investment will enhance Shoe Carnival's ability to deliver localized assortments that are tailored to its specific customer segments, markets, channels and locations.

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shoe Carnival offers a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children, with an emphasis on national name brands. The retailer operates nearly 400 stores in the United States and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com.

"Delivering localized assortments is a key element of our success at Shoe Carnival," said Carl Scibetta, EVP Chief Merchandising Officer at Shoe Carnival. "To further enhance our industry leading capabilities, we feel an advanced planning technology will be a valuable tool to increase sales and margin by aligning each store's merchandise assortments based on unique customer needs."

Once deployed, Aptos Merchandise Financial Planning, Assortment Planning, and Allocation and Replenishment will create a powerful combination of planning tools designed to help Shoe Carnival optimize every aspect of the planning process.

"Merchandise financial and assortment plans are the building blocks of a successful merchandise lifecycle — and of a profitable retail business," said Noel Goggin, Aptos CEO and culture leader. "We are thrilled to work with a footwear powerhouse like Shoe Carnival to help modernize their planning strategies and to support their omnichannel transformation initiatives."

