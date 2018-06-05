Shoe Carnival Supports Local Schools With Philadelphia-Based Donation Program

"We know that schools rely on funding for books, supplies and extracurricular programs," said Todd Beurman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Shoe Carnival. "That's why we are thrilled to host an effort that benefits schools in the Philadelphia and surrounding community. Shoe Carnival provides the best brand name shoes for the whole family, but now we can also provide educators with additional resources."

Shoe Carnival's donation program is currently active and set to benefit 71 area schools. Locals interested in adding their school to the program may do so by emailing Katelyn Henning at khenning@scvl.com.

Shop The Cause

Shoppers who want to participate in the donation program can make shoe purchases at the following Shoe Carnival locations:

Parkside Shopping Center (2520 W. Moreland Dr., Willow Grove, PA )

) Cottman and Bustleton (2135 Cottman Ave , Philadelphia, PA )

, ) Quartermaster Plaza (2210 Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA )

) Shops at 69th Street (65 South 69th Street, Upper Darby, PA )

) Hamilton Commons (120 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing, NJ )

) Court at Deptford (1500 Almonesson Rd, Suite 8, Deptford Township , NJ)

(1500 Almonesson Rd, Suite 8, , NJ) Neshaminy Mall (120 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem, PA )

) Eastgate Square Shopping Center (1165 Nixon Drive, Moorestown, NJ )

) Dover Towne Center (1574 N North Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE )

) Richland Crossing (203 N. West End Blvd, Quakertown, PA )

) Whitehall Mall (1935 Whitehall Mall, Whitehall, PA )

) Festival at Exton (454 West Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA )

Participating Schools

Mastery Schools:

Clymer Elementary

Cramer Hill Elementary

East Camden Middle

Francis D. Pastorius Elementary

Frederick Douglass Elementary

Frederick Douglass Middle

Gratz Prep Middle

Grover Cleveland Elementary

Hardy Williams Elementary

Hardy Williams High

Harrity Elementary

John Wister Elementary

Lenfest Campus

Mann Elementary

Mastery High School of Camden

Mastery Prep Elementary

McGraw Elementary

Molina Lower Elementary

Molina Upper Elementary

Pickett Campus

Shoemaker Campus

Simon Gratz High School

Smedley Elementary

Thomas Campus

Thomas Elementary

Independence Mission Schools:

> Bishop Shanahan High School

> Holy Cross

> Our Lady of Mercy

> Our Mother of Sorrows/

> St. Barnabas

> St. Cyril of Alexandria

> St. Frances Cabrini

> St. Gabriel

> St. Helena Incarnation

> St. Ignatius of Loyola

> St. Malachy

> St. Martin de Porres

de Porres > St. Martin of Tours

of Tours > St. Raymond of Penafort

> St. Rose of Lima

> St. Thomas Aquinas

> St. Veronica

> The DePaul Catholic School

KIPP:

KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy

KIPP North Philadelphia Academy

KIPP Philadelphia Preparatory Academy

KIPP West Philadelphia Elementary Academy

KIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School

KIPP Whittier Middle School

KIPP Philadelphia Elementary Academy

Capital Schools:

Capital School District - Booker T. Washington

Capital School District - Dover High School

Capital School District - Fairview Elementary

Capital School District - Hartly Elementary

Capital School District - Kent County Community HS

Capital School District - South Dover Elementary

Capital School District - Town Pointe Elementary

Capital School District - North Dover Elementary

Capital School District - Central Middle School

Capital School District - East Dover Elementary

Capital School District - Kent County Secondary Learning Center

Capital School District - William Henry Middle School

Additional:

Abington Public School

Abraham Lincoln High School

Pope John Paul II Regional Elementary School

Southwest Leadership Academy Charter School

St. Vincent De Paul

Upper Moreland High School

Upper Moreland Intermediate School

Upper Moreland Middle School

Upper Moreland Primary School

