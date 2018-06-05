Shoe Carnival Supports Local Schools With Philadelphia-Based Donation Program

EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Give back to your school when you shop with Shoe Carnival. In support of a partnership underway in the Philadelphia and surrounding areas, Shoe Carnival is rallying local students, parents and teachers to put their best foot forward while shopping this year. At select participating locations, Shoe Carnival will donate 10 percent of total purchases back to the shopper's school of choice. Shoppers can designate the school they want to receive the donation upon checkout at the register.
"We know that schools rely on funding for books, supplies and extracurricular programs," said Todd Beurman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Shoe Carnival. "That's why we are thrilled to host an effort that benefits schools in the Philadelphia and surrounding community. Shoe Carnival provides the best brand name shoes for the whole family, but now we can also provide educators with additional resources."
Shoe Carnival's donation program is currently active and set to benefit 71 area schools. Locals interested in adding their school to the program may do so by emailing Katelyn Henning at khenning@scvl.com.
Shop The Cause
Shoppers who want to participate in the donation program can make shoe purchases at the following Shoe Carnival locations:
- Parkside Shopping Center (2520 W. Moreland Dr., Willow Grove, PA)
- Cottman and Bustleton (2135 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA)
- Quartermaster Plaza (2210 Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA)
- Shops at 69th Street (65 South 69th Street, Upper Darby, PA)
- Hamilton Commons (120 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing, NJ)
- Court at Deptford (1500 Almonesson Rd, Suite 8, Deptford Township, NJ)
- Neshaminy Mall (120 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem, PA)
- Eastgate Square Shopping Center (1165 Nixon Drive, Moorestown, NJ)
- Dover Towne Center (1574 N North Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE)
- Richland Crossing (203 N. West End Blvd, Quakertown, PA)
- Whitehall Mall (1935 Whitehall Mall, Whitehall, PA)
- Festival at Exton (454 West Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA)
Participating Schools
Mastery Schools:
- Clymer Elementary
- Cramer Hill Elementary
- East Camden Middle
- Francis D. Pastorius Elementary
- Frederick Douglass Elementary
- Frederick Douglass Middle
- Gratz Prep Middle
- Grover Cleveland Elementary
- Hardy Williams Elementary
- Hardy Williams High
- Harrity Elementary
- John Wister Elementary
- Lenfest Campus
- Mann Elementary
- Mastery High School of Camden
- Mastery Prep Elementary
- McGraw Elementary
- Molina Lower Elementary
- Molina Upper Elementary
- Pickett Campus
- Shoemaker Campus
- Simon Gratz High School
- Smedley Elementary
- Thomas Campus
- Thomas Elementary
Independence Mission Schools:
- > Bishop Shanahan High School
- > Holy Cross
- > Our Lady of Mercy
- > Our Mother of Sorrows/
- > St. Barnabas
- > St. Cyril of Alexandria
- > St. Frances Cabrini
- > St. Gabriel
- > St. Helena Incarnation
- > St. Ignatius of Loyola
- > St. Malachy
- > St. Martin de Porres
- > St. Martin of Tours
- > St. Raymond of Penafort
- > St. Rose of Lima
- > St. Thomas Aquinas
- > St. Veronica
- > The DePaul Catholic School
KIPP:
- KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy
- KIPP North Philadelphia Academy
- KIPP Philadelphia Preparatory Academy
- KIPP West Philadelphia Elementary Academy
- KIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School
- KIPP Whittier Middle School
- KIPP Philadelphia Elementary Academy
Capital Schools:
- Capital School District - Booker T. Washington
- Capital School District - Dover High School
- Capital School District - Fairview Elementary
- Capital School District - Hartly Elementary
- Capital School District - Kent County Community HS
- Capital School District - South Dover Elementary
- Capital School District - Town Pointe Elementary
- Capital School District - North Dover Elementary
- Capital School District - Central Middle School
- Capital School District - East Dover Elementary
- Capital School District - Kent County Secondary Learning Center
- Capital School District - William Henry Middle School
Additional:
- Abington Public School
- Abraham Lincoln High School
- Pope John Paul II Regional Elementary School
- Southwest Leadership Academy Charter School
- St. Vincent De Paul
- Upper Moreland High School
- Upper Moreland Intermediate School
- Upper Moreland Middle School
- Upper Moreland Primary School
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation's largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. As of October 23, 2017, the Company operates 403 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.
Shoe Carnival Inc.
7500 E. Columbia
Evansville, IN 47725
