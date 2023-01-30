Shoe Gummi, a Revolutionary New Outer-Sole Technology for High Heel Comfort Makes Insoles a Thing of the Past

The company recorded milestone year-end growth with 247% sales increase compared to the same period the previous year.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoe Gummi , the world's first and only outer-sole technology designed to prevent foot discomfort caused by high heels has rounded out a milestone year-over-year (YoY) growth for 2022, the company achieved an impressive 247% increase in sales compared to the same period in the previous year. Shoe Gummi quickly became a viral product, purchased by influencers, celebrities, women and high heel wearers around the world, the high-demand caused most items to sell out on numerous occasions.

Shantel Jackson, Shoe Gummi CEO & Inventor Shoe Gummi outer-soles - Black

This marks Shoe Gummi's third consecutive year of growth and a major milestone to solidify its position as an innovative leader in the footwear orthotics industry. With over 40,000 pairs sold worldwide since its launch.

"We are thrilled to see such positive results," said Shantel Jackson, CEO & Inventor of Shoe Gummi, "This success is thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the support of our valued customers. We ended the year on a high note and are confident that our momentum will continue into 2023 and strengthen our position as an industry leader."

Shoe Gummi attributes its growth to several key factors, including its commitment to innovation, the expansion of its product line to offer multiple colours, size ranges including small, medium and large, an all new pointed style as well as the implementation of new social media marketing strategies. The company also credits its strong media partnerships and on-going press coverage.

Officially on the market since 2019, Shoe Gummi's patented technology was engineered by entrepreneur, inventor, actress and influencer, Shantel Jackson. Jackson appeared on the cover of numerous industry and entrepreneurial publications and media outlets, sharing the story of her innovation gaining widespread exposure and brand visibility. Among many of the highlights that rounded out the fiscal year-end include Jackson being awarded "Entrepreneur of the Year Award" by Coffea Magazine for her vision and development of Shoe Gummi.

Shoe Gummi gained millions of views and hundreds of thousands likes and shares across Tik Tok, Instagram and Facebook. The company rebranded their website and new logo with plans to expand the product line and eventually wholesale, the products are currently sold exclusively online at www.shoegummi.com.

For more information or to make a purchase, visit: www.shoegummi.com . Follow @shoegummi on Instagram and Tik Tok.

About Shoe Gummi

Shoe Gummi is the world's first outer-sole technology designed to prevent foot discomfort caused by high heels by relieving the pressure off the balls of the feet. It is the only orthotic of its kind. Proving the design's originality as truly the first orthotic placed on the outside of a high heel, the company was successfully patented in 2018 and officially on the market in 2019.

Media Contact

Kalika Hastings for Shoe Gummi

514-518-5452

[email protected]

SOURCE Shoe Gummi