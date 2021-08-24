Shoe Gummi, the World's First Outer-Sole Pad for High Heel Comfort, Launches an All-New Pointed Style and Extended Sizing

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoe Gummi , the world's first and only outer-sole pad designed to prevent foot discomfort caused by high heels, announced today the launch of their extended sizing in S, M and L and an all-new pointed style. Officially on the market since 2019, Shoe Gummi was designed by entrepreneur, model, former reality TV star and influencer, Shantel Jackson. The products ship worldwide and are now available for purchase on the company's official website.

Shantel Jackson, Shoe Gummi CEO

"I'm truly humbled by all the positive feedback and the overwhelming demand we've received for our original product. I knew I had to deliver the very best design for our extended sizes and new pointed style," said Shantel Jackson, Shoe Gummi CEO and inventor. "Our goal is to offer women everywhere an opportunity to walk with comfort and confidence in their heels," continued Jackson.

Shoe Gummi's outer-sole invention is made to prevent metatarsalgia, a painful condition in which the ball of the foot becomes inflamed due to pressure placed on the metatarsal bones. Made with shock-absorbing EVA foam and unlike traditional insoles, Gummies don't take up extra room inside heels that may already be too tight or narrow. They're a quarter inch thick to offer cushioning underfoot without impairing a woman's balance, they are wear and heat-resistant, complete with anti-slip ridges and a durable adhesive.

"Shoe Gummi is the most innovative orthotic to relieve foot stress in high-heeled shoes that I have seen in my 31 years of practice. It unloads the forefoot and medically protects the foot and takes the stress off one's back and hips. It also allows one to wear the shoes for a longer period of time- safely," explained Dr. Lehman, orthopedic surgeon.

With a combined social media audience over 45K and growing, the company has been featured in Footwear News, WOE Magazine, Rolling Out, FEMI Magazine, Fashion Bomb Daily, CLEO TV and more.

