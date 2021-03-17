Shoe MGK announces the launch of Shoe Care University; a one-stop shoe cleaning resource center

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Shoe MGK is launching their brand new shoe cleaning resource center, Shoe Care University, on their newly updated website; ShoeMGK.com. The site's development comes from a need to create a solution for the vast world of shoe cleaning information.

Shoe MGK in an effort to assist consumers with education and resources to help them best care for their footwear has created Shoe Care University, a one-stop shoe cleaning resource center.

The resource center features extensive step by step guides to clean almost every pair of shoes. Shoe Care University is poised to be the largest collection of shoe cleaning information on the internet. Anyone looking to learn more about proper shoe care and cleaning can use this free resource to gain valuable insights and tips.

From material to brand, or even shoe type, MGK has got everyone covered with curated guides. The resource center features step by step guides but also has a series of videos explaining how to use all of their shoe cleaning products in great depth and detail. Shoe Care University center will teach the world how to clean their shoes.

Shoe MGK is all about empowering entrepreneurs in every way possible. It is the largest and fastest-growing business opportunity in the Shoe Cleaning industry. With carts and kiosks in nearly 130 malls across the country, Shoe MGK is truly nationwide.

About Shoe MGK

Shoe MGK was founded in 1992 in Southern California at a time when sneaker lovers needed something to clean up their kicks. Now considered by many to be the world's greatest shoe cleaner , our line has grown to include care and protection of all types of footwear. For over 28 years, we have been providing the highest quality in shoe care products across the nation. After years of developing our brand by cleaning shoes in fairs, shows, and malls, we quickly grew our customer base by inspiring entrepreneurs to join our team with their own Shoe MGK locations. Through our highly motivated Brand Partners, millions of bottles have been sold!

