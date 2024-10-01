SHOES FOR CREWS® INTRODUCES NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Donald Watros welcomes Jame Donath, Chris Quinn and Colin Browne to the Shoes For Crews board as the company celebrates 40 years of business and prepares for growth and expansion

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoes For Crews®, a global provider of slip-resistant safety footwear solutions, has announced the selection of its new board of directors: Donald Watros, Jame Donath, Chris Quinn and Colin Browne. This new board offers years of combined experience in the footwear, financial services and consumer product industries.

Donald Watros, President and CEO of Shoes For Crews since 2017, was a member of the Shoes For Crews, LLC previous board of directors. His appointment followed years of success in various executive-level positions, including President of Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) where he participated in the successful acquisition of Saks Incorporated and Galleria Kaufhof. He also was Managing Director at NRDC Equity Partners where he participated in the acquisition of Lord and Taylor and HBC. Watros' experience spans operations and financial roles in diversified global retail businesses.

"We're excited to enter the next phase of Shoes For Crews with our talented new board to continue to innovate in the slip-resistant and safety footwear space. We will continue to leverage purposeful design and our proprietary technology—garnered from our 40 years of business—to catapult us forward another 40 years, continuing to be a thought leader in our industry," said Donald Watros, President, CEO, and Board Member of Shoes For Crews.

The new board members include:

Jame Donath has been named Chairman of the Board. He is based in New York and is a seasoned investor, advisor, and corporate director experienced in helping reorganized companies address financing, M&A, and other strategic initiatives. Donath spent more than 20 years as an investor in corporate credit opportunities where he regularly led complex restructurings across the United States , Europe , and Asia Pacific . He was the Founder and Managing Partner of Magnolia Road Capital, a global event-driven credit fund, and a Managing Director at Davidson Kempner Capital Management in New York and London where he launched and oversaw the firm's European credit business. Donath started his career in the investment banking division of Goldman, Sachs & Co. in New York .

Chris Quinn, based in Austin, Texas, is an accomplished executive experienced in the retail, ecommerce, footwear, and apparel industries. He was the CEO of iDesign, a global houseware company that brings innovation and organization to homes nationwide. He was formerly President and CEO of Step2 Company, a $325M toy and outdoor goods manufacturer that successfully was sold to Aterian Investment Partners. Quinn also served as the Executive Vice President of Sales & Retail at New Balance, where he was promoted to P&L Leader for North America. Earlier in his career, he held executive positions at Procter & Gamble as well as the Clorox Company. Quinn's 30 years of experience developing high-performance organizations helped modernize these brands, accelerating the development of the direct-to-consumer business globally.

Colin Browne, based in Annapolis, Maryland, is the current CEO of Cascale, a global, nonprofit alliance of 300 leading consumer goods brands, retailers, manufacturers, sourcing agents, service providers, trade associations, NGOs and academic institutions. He formerly served as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Under Armour and is credited with modernizing Under Armour's direct-to-consumer model. Previously, Browne served as Chief Operating Officer and was an integral part of Under Armour's successful transformation, which strengthened corporate culture and restored revenue and EPS growth. Prior to joining Under Armour, Browne was the Managing Director of Asia Sourcing for V.F. Corporation, one of the world's largest apparel, footwear, and accessories companies.

The new board members bring individual excellence and expertise that will significantly increase growth for Shoes For Crews. As a leader in its industry, and with the help of its new board members, Shoes For Crews will continue to keep the workforce safe on the job with comfortable, quality, slip-resistant safety footwear. To learn more about Shoes For Crews, visit www.shoesforcrews.com.

ABOUT SHOES FOR CREWS ®

Shoes For Crews® is a leading designer and manufacturer of slip-resistant footwear, protecting millions worldwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Shoes For Crews began producing slip-resistant footwear in 1984 with a mission to create a safer workplace. The Company's focus is to deliver best-in-class safety footwear with superior slip-resistant outsole technology, unmatched comfort, and on-trend styling through a complete line of slip-resistant footwear designed to bring each employee home safely. For more information, visit www.shoesforcrews.com.

