Shoes For Crews® Supports Small Business Community with Charitable Contribution

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoes For Crews®, the global leader in slip-resistant footwear, announced a new initiative to support the small business community, create demand for restaurant businesses and feed those in need through its new Small Business Program.

For each new business account opened, Shoes For Crews will donate free meals—prepared by a restaurant—for people in need through World Central Kitchen (WCK). In addition, Shoes For Crews will provide footwear to the World Central Kitchen team. Each pair of shoes will be donated to WCK team members based on their environments to ensure proper comfort, durability and protection.

Said Don Watros, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shoes For Crews®, "The past year has taught us all the importance of teamwork and solidarity. We are excited for the opportunity to support the vision of World Central Kitchen and help strengthen local communities in these challenging times. Our goal is to provide relief to businesses and individuals who have been impacted by life's often unpredictable circumstances."

The power of food connects us all. World Central Kitchen provides nutritious meals to communities during natural disasters and other crises, and supports local food systems through long-term resilience programs. With its new initiative, Shoes For Crews aims to further bridge the gap and provide comfort to the strong, persistent small business owners, workers, and individuals whose lives have been impacted by calamity and hardships. To learn about the free Shoes For Crews Small Business Program and help make a charitable contribution to World Central Kitchen, click here.

About Shoes For Crews®

Shoes For Crews® is a leading designer and manufacturer of slip-resistant footwear, protecting millions worldwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Shoes For Crews began producing slip-resistant footwear in 1984 with a mission to create a safer workplace. The company's focus is delivering the ultimate in slip-resistant outsole technology, unmatched comfort and on-trend styling, through a complete line of slip-resistant footwear designed to bring each employee home safely. For more information, visit www.shoesforcrews.com.

