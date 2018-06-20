Shoflo Acquires TSE ScriptPRO Becoming the Leading Scripting Software in the Sports Presentation Industry

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16th, 2018, Shoflo acquired the entire TSE Gametime suite including ScriptPRO, SponsorPRO and PromoPRO. Shoflo is an award-winning event production software company based in Orlando FL and has been providing scripting software for the sports presentation industry for over four years.

Shoflo acquires TSE Gametime & ScriptPRO

Production teams, including the Orlando Magic, Clemson Tigers, LA Rams and the Vegas Golden Knights, all trust Shoflo for their game day scripts.

"We have a real love for this industry and understand the challenges that game presentation teams face. We have a high standard for support and stability at Shoflo and we are excited to bring that to the ScriptPRO software and customers."

- Stephen Bowles, Founder & CEO of Shoflo

"Getting to know the Shoflo leadership team over the past year, it became very clear that Shoflo cares deeply about this industry. We are excited for what this means for ScriptPRO!"

- John Brostrom, CEO of ScriptPRO

ScriptPRO clients will see no immediate changes to the operation of the software. As part of the acquisition, select ScriptPRO personnel were retained by Shoflo to continue serving clients and ensure a smooth transition. You can meet the Shoflo / ScriptPRO team at the 2018 NACDA & IDEA conferences this summer.

For more information, please contact Shoflo at 866-774-0026.



About Shoflo

Shoflo is an Orlando based software team focused on improving the production workflow for live events. Production teams around the world use Shoflo every day including LA Rams, Orlando Magic, Clemson, UCF, BYU, Cramer, CG Creative, CMI AV, and many more. Learn more at https://shoflo.tv/.

