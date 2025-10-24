Shokz Joins the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon as Official Headphones Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shokz , the pioneer in open-ear audio technology, has been named the Official Headphones Partner of the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon—one of 60 annual adult and youth races produced by nonprofit New York Road Runners and the BEST day of the year, in the BEST city in the world—taking place Sunday, November 2. Known for designing audio products that keep runners aware of their surroundings while enhancing performance, Shokz will bring innovation, community energy, and creative local partnerships to one of the world's most iconic races.

The sponsorship marks a major milestone for the brand: with the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon, Shokz completes its North American "triple crown" of Abbott World Marathon Majors partnerships, following Chicago and Boston. The commitment underscores Shokz's deep investment in the global running community. As runners move through the five boroughs and add their rhythm to the city's soundscape, Shokz will be there to help them stay connected to the energy around them. Adding to the excitement, Shokz's global ambassador Eliud Kipchoge has announced that he will make his TCS New York City Marathon debut in 2025.

Shokz is engaging runners with a distinctly New York collaboration with PopUp Bagels. Together, they will deliver experiences for runners and consumers across the city:

Voucher Distribution: Shokz will distribute more than 2,500 PopUp Bagels vouchers to local New York City run clubs and at the TCS New York City Marathon Expo presented by New Balance , which takes place October 30 – November 1 at Jacob Javits Convention Center. Each voucher is redeemable for 3 bagels and 1 schmear pack at any PopUp Bagels location in the city from October 30 to November 3.

At two PopUp Bagels locations, 20 pairs of Shokz's new blue OpenRun Pro 2 headphones will be slipped into random customer orders.

To mark the occasion, Shokz is releasing a new Blue colorway of the OpenRun Pro 2 , available beginning October 23. Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 features a secure, comfortable fit to stay put through every stride, dual-driver design for premium sound quality, up to 12 hours of battery life, and IP55 water and sweat-resistance to handle tough weather and tougher workouts.

In addition to the TCS New York City Marathon, Shokz will serve as the Official Headphones Partner of other New York Road Runners races throughout the year, including the United Airlines NYC Half, RBC Brooklyn Half, Mastercard New York Mini 10K, New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, NYRR Staten Island Half, and Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K.

About Shokz

Shokz is dedicated to advancing open-ear audio technology and creating products that enhance the lives of athletes and everyday users alike. With a focus on innovation, comfort, and safety, Shokz continues to redefine the way people experience sound—on the run, at the gym, and in daily life. Learn more at www.Shokz.com .

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

A New York City-based nonprofit, New York Road Runners' vision is to build healthier lives and stronger communities through the transformative power of running – serving nearly a half a million people annually through its races, free community events, youth running initiatives, and school-based programs across the five boroughs. During its nearly 70 years, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization, producing more than 60 adult and youth races each year, including the TCS New York City Marathon. Held the first Sunday each November, the TCS New York City Marathon features more than 50,000 runners—from the world's best professional athletes to a vast range of runners across experience levels, ages, genders, abilities, and backgrounds. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org .

